6 Reasons Why Fall In BC Is So Much Better Than Summer
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Fall is definitely one of my favourite seasons and in B.C., there are so many reasons I think it's better than the summer months.
From the pumpkin patches to fall-themed drinks and adorable Halloween costumes, there are just so many things that bring me joy in the province throughout the autumn season.
As soon as the leaves hit the ground, I am pulling out my fall-scented candles and I think about which pumpkin patch I should hit up this year.
If you are in B.C. and skeptical about loving the season, perhaps some of my reasons might change your mind a little.
The eerie vibes in the mountains
Although those sunny summer walks can be beautiful, nothing beats a stunning walk through the fall-coloured trees with eerie low-lying clouds in the mountains to go with it.
If this doesn't scream October, I don't know what does.
Local markets
Nothing is better than your local market switching from strawberries and sunflowers to gourds and pumpkins for sale.
I love going to the markets in fall, all over Vancouver, and getting some pumpkins.
Pumpkin patches
Pumpkin patches are one of my all-time favourite activities. I love hopping on a hay ride to the patch and picking out a giant pumpkin to carve every year.
My all-time favourite pumpkin patch to visit is Richmond Country Farms. It's a real working farm with animals, music, food, and hayrides. Basically, you'll get the whole fall experience in one day while you're there.
The colours of the leaves
The lush plant life in the summer seasons of B.C. is beautiful, but I can't resist the stunning colours of the autumn leaves when fall time rolls around.
When the trees turn yellow, orange, and red, it's truly one of the most picturesque scenes out there.
Fall themed drinks
From pumpkin spice lattes to other orange-coloured drinks, the fall-themed drinks are always so tasty and aesthetically pleasing. I love hitting up cozy cafes on rainy Vancouver afternoons — which there are many of in the fall — to enjoy these tasty treats.
The adorable Halloween costumes for pets
I can never resist the PetSmart dog costumes as soon as I see them hit the shelves every single year.
Although my dog only ends up wearing the outfit for half of a second, I always think it is just the cutest thing ever.