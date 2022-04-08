6 Wineries Near Vancouver To Escape The City & Enjoy A Boozy Weekend
April is BC wine month! 🍷
The weather is starting to get warmer and wine sipping season is just around the corner for Vancouverites.
It's time to start searching for all those wineries near Vancouver to escape the city and pretend you are in Napa Valley — or Italy for that matter.
If you're looking for an iconic tipsy weekend with some friends — there are some beautiful wineries scattered throughout the Lower Mainland.
Happy hour? Wine not.
Plus, April is B.C. wine month — so what better excuse to celebrate with a glass of vino!
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
Country Vines Winery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 13060 Steveston Hwy, Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: This winery is located right on a farm. You can sit on their patio and watch chickens stroll by as you enjoy your flights.
Lulu Island Winery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 16880 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: This winery is surrounded by gorgeous vineyards and they will make for the best Insta-worthy photos for you and your friends.
Glass House Estate Winery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 23449 0 Ave., Langley, BC
Why You Need To Go: The name says it all — this winery has a gorgeous glass dining area to sip and savour the day. The views are so stunning that the winery will often host weddings there.
Singletree Winery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 5782 Mount Lehman Rd., Abbotsford, BC
Why You Need To Go: The winery often has pop-up dome experiences that will keep you cozy and make wine-sipping okay for any type of weather.
Garden of Granite Winery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 228 Esplanade E., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This garage-style winery is close to the shipyards district in North Vancouver. It's the perfect spot to have a couple of wine-tasting pre-drinks before hitting up a nearby restaurant down the street.
Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery
Price: 💸💸
Address: 6179 248 St., Langley Twp, BC
Why You Need To Go: This large farm not only has a winery but you can also pick your own berries here. It's a great spot for a fun day out while having a few glasses of wine and coming home with buckets of fresh berries.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.