This Winery Near Vancouver Is Perfect For A Girls' Trip & Will Transport You To Lake Como
Pack your bags ladies!
It's time to get planning on those summer girl's trips because winery season is just around the corner and B.C. has some stunning wineries you have to check out.This winery looks like it could be in Lake Como, Italy — but it's actually called Mission Hill Family Estate, and is located close to Vancouver, in Kelowna, B.C.
The stunning winery is surrounded by mountains, and you get views of the lake the whole time you're sipping away.
From the winery, you will see acres of enchanted vineyards and have perfect views of the sparkling Okanagan Lake.
Honestly, it's the best recipe for some extremely Insta-worthy shots with the girls.
You know you will be sipping on some super good wine here too because this winery has won multiple awards, according to their website.
You can taste so many different wines in their tasting room that will including whites and reds. You can also try a wine flight to taste test them all out and then choose your favourites.
They also have a Terrace Restaurant on the winery that will satisfy those charcuterie cravings while you sip on your wine.
Remember, wine tasting on an empty stomach is never a good idea.
Every inch and detail of this winery has super European vibes that will have you feeling like you've been transported straight to Italy.
You'll want to pull out your laptop ASAP and started looking at some rentals close by — because this winery is most definitely a must-stop for your next girl's weekend getaway.
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1730 Mission Hill Rd., West Kelowna, BC
Why You Need To Go: This winery is absolutely stunning and it's not too far away from Vancouver. It's a must-try spot to try out some delicious B.C. wine and enjoy some magical views.