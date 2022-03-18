The 'Wine Capital Of Canada' Is In BC & You Can Visit A Whole Boozy Village There
You'll be on cloud wine! 🍷
Not only is Canada's wine capital located in B.C. — there is actually an entire village dedicated to the drink. Wine lovers everywhere should pack a bag and visit this place because it's a dream come true.
Even better, bring along some friends and be prepared for a wine-drunk weekend away.
District Wine Village is located in Oliver, B.C. which is the "Wine Capital of Canada," according to their tourism website.
The heaven-sent village has 12 different wineries altogether, in one location.
How could you not have a great time at this spot?
District Wine Village allows you to sip, relax, and wine taste as long as your heart desires.
This would be the perfect girls-trip plan for this summer to have wine with friends and maybe even enjoy the sun while ding so.
Lounging chairs are set up all throughout the village in case you just need to sit down or have a relaxing siesta.
District Wine Village is also the first of its kind in all of Canada, according to their website.
It's a pretty unique spot and definitely worth checking out this summer.
Warning: You might end up leaving with a few too many bottles after getting excited by all the wine here!
Wine isn't all that comes with this boozy village — there is even a brewery serving up beer flights and delicious foods that you can enjoy.
If you get hungry, don't worry. The menu is extensive with snacks, fresh salads, larger plates, bowls and even dessert.
Get ready for an epic road trip to the ultimate wine-lovers destination.
District Wine Village
Price: Free Entry
Address: 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect spot to have multiple winery tours all in the same place. No need to worry about transportation getting from one place to another when you can sip and hang around this cool village that has so much to see — you'll never want to leave.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.