This Farm In BC Has A Maze With 100K Sunflowers & You Can Get Lost In Yellow Blooms
It's so enchanting! 🌻
You might have heard of corn mazes, but have you heard of sunflower mazes? There is a stunning sunflower maze with over 100,000 sunflower blooms located in Pemberton, B.C.
Laughing Crow Organics shares a massive farm location with The Beer Farmers Family Brewery and they have these amazing fields of sunflowers, creating a sea of yellow.
Imagine all the enchanting photos you could capture in this magical setting.
"You'll find clues to help you along your way, poetry, interpretive signs, and plenty of photo Ops to capture the fun," said the farm's website.
Ticket sales will start at the beginning of August, so start getting all your plans together for a road trip up to Pemberton, B.C. soon. This would be such a fun activity to get lost in nature this summer, and have some beers while you're at it.
The brewery and farm are both dog-friendly and family-friendly, so if you need to bring your pup or little ones along with you, that is an option.
Although, dogs do have to stay outside of the tasting room and they must be kept on a leash.
On most days, the farm will also be selling local and fresh fries from Miller's Fries Food Truck — in case you work up an appetite from all the sunflower maze exploring.
Beer, food, and flowers? It basically sounds like the perfect day!
Laughing Crow Organics
Price: $8
Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect weekend activity to explore the outdoors with friends and get some stunning photos of these bright yellow sunflowers.