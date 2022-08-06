This Massive Sunflower Festival In BC Is Coming Back & You Can Pick Your Own Bouquet
They'll have over 42 varieties of sunflowers! 🌻
There is an amazing festival happening in B.C. this summer and you can get lost in a stunning sea of yellow blooms while you're at it.
The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is returning on August 10 and it's one of the most photo-worthy things you can do in the province.
There are over 42 different varieties of bright yellow sunflowers and as well as tons of other different blooms to gaze at, and some of these flowers are so tall you could literally get lost in them.
There will also be three display gardens to capture some seriously Instagram-worthy shots and step up that content game. Prepare to turn your entire feed into an oasis of yellow flowers.
Plus, you can snag some shots with an adorable windmill, vintage bicycles, horse carriages, a 1950 convertible, swing sets, motorcycles and, as a new edition this year, a 1965 Airstream trailer.
There is also some great news for all the dog owners out there that have an Instagram account for their pup — if you want to bring your dog along with you, you totally can.
The farm is completely dog-friendly!
The festival will have a u-pick section with three different varieties of sunflowers, so you don't have to worry — you can take some of those bright yellow blooms home with you.
There will also be local food trucks on the farm as well as ice cream, snacks and cold drinks for purchase in case your stomach is feeling a little empty while there.
Chilliwack Sunflower Festival
Price: $15 on weekdays, $20 on weekends
Address: 41310 Royalwood Dr., Chilliwack, BC