Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming In Vancouver & This Map Will Show You Where (PHOTOS)
Get your camera ready!
It's that time of the year Vancouver! Cherry blossom season.
People throughout the city are going straight to the closest cherry blossoms to get a look at the stunning trees with colourful flowers. Who can blame them? The stunning pink flowers bring the streets to life and make for an amazing backdrop.
Luckily, there is a map to show you exactly where to go to see the flowers in full bloom, and the best times to visit. While the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival doesn't officially start until April 1st, there are already blooms around the city to enjoy.
You can even make a day of it and visit different places on the map, taking in the breathtaking views. The map also lets you sort by dates, neighbourhoods, and specific addresses!
The handy map is on the festival website, and you can see the wild amount of spots throughout the city at a glance.
The festival runs until April 23, and there are a bunch of different events happening for it, to celebrate the cherry blossoms.
You can enjoy a picnic, bike ride, walk and some tasty eats with fellow cherry blossom lovers.
"The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival is the city’s signature springtime event and the annual celebration of cherry blossoms inspired by the age-old Japanese cultural tradition of hanami (flower viewing)," the website said.
"Our mantra, 'there is no stranger under the cherry tree,' welcomes inclusion, participation and celebration of all community groups. Through our community-building events, we want to make the arts accessible and representative of all people across all backgrounds."