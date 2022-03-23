7 Tips If You're Taking Beautiful Cherry Blossom Photos & Want To Have Good Etiquette
They are starting to bloom! 🌸
Spring is officially here, and city streets are coming to life with bright pink cherry blossoms.
You'll definitely want to capture the blooming flowers and get some cute pics — but make sure to follow these tips to have good etiquette while doing it.
The stunning cherry blossoms are only around for a short period of time so it's only fair to make sure everyone can get a great photo with them.
The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival is running from April 1 - 23, and the festival website gave some great tips for anyone going out and finding the blossoms.
The website also gives a helpful map of where the cherry blossoms are blooming, and they mark in red the best locations.
If you're roaming around your city this weekend, it's time to get some Insta pics.
Don't climb trees
The first tip the festival had is pretty easy to follow — don't climb the trees. Not only would this ruin someone else's photo, but you could also break the tree — or your arm.
Don't break the branches
Similar to the first tip, you should be careful with the trees. It might be tempting to break off a branch to bring the beautiful flowers home, but don't do it!
Be respectful of the residents who live on the street
People rush to the most beautiful streets, that are full of cherry blossoms. This could be annoying for people who live on the street though, so make sure to keep them in mind.
Do not stop in the middle of the street
If you want to take a photo, try pulling over and parking or walking. There is no need to create a traffic jam on the street.
Keep your visit to a maximum of 15 minutes
Bring a friend who is an expert photographer, so you can get that perfect picture quickly. This will make sure everyone gets a turn.
Stay on city property, and do not go on private property
Again, people live on these streets. Make sure to not go on their property.
Try to stay off the grass
The festival website made a point of saying that people wearing heels should especially respect this rule. They said that the residents of the neighbourhoods take care of the trees, so overall it's important to be respectful.