8 Of The Best Places To See Cherry Blossoms In Canada If You Can't Afford A Trip To Japan
Spring has sprung! 🌸
One hallmark of spring in Canada is cherry blossom season, when the Japanese trees bloom with brilliant shades of pink.
If you can't afford a plane ticket to Japan to see the sakura, thankfully, there are plenty of spots to see cherry blossom trees right here in Canada.
For many regions, the blooms have already begun thanks to the burst of warm weather Canada recently had. So if you want to see the blossoms IRL, you won't want to wait!
Ready to step into a pink paradise? Here are eight of the best spots across Canada to see cherry blossoms this spring.
British Columbia
Buchart Gardens
Address: 800 Benvenuto Ave., Brentwood Bay, BC
Why You Need To Go: Located in Victoria, B.C., the Butchart Gardens offer exceptional cherry blossom viewing in the spring.
According to the gardens, the cherry blossoms were imported from Japan in 1936, with about 400 planted on Benvenuto Avenue (the road leading up to the gardens), and the remaining 100 planted throughout the grounds.
The 55-acre gardens offer tons of opportunities to take in pink blooms, with not only cherry blossoms but also magnolias on display.
Stanley Park
Address: Stanley Park, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: One of Vancouver's main tourist destinations, Stanley Park is also a great place to see cherry blossoms when they bloom.
You'll find rows of blossoming trees near the park's formal rose garden and the Japanese Canadian Second World War memorial.
The park also offers incredible views of the mountains and water, as well as trails and historical landmarks.
Queen Elizabeth Park
Address: 4600 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: In Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Park, you'll find several varieties of cherry trees, which bloom at different intervals from early March to late April.
The park has been called the city's "horticultural jewel," and is a major draw for flower enthusiasts.
At 125 metres above sea level, the park is the highest point in Vancouver and offers spectacular views.
Ontario
High Park
Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: High Park is a classic spot to take in the blooms in Toronto.
The park's first cherry blossom trees were planted in 1959 in appreciation of Toronto accepting re-located Japanese Canadians following the Second World War.
Since it's a prime spot in the city for seeing the cherry blossoms, the park gets quite busy during peak bloom. It's also closed to vehicle traffic during this time, so visitors should plan to walk or take transit into the park.
Kariya Park
Address: 3620 Kariya Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in downtown Mississauga, Kariya Park is a Japanese garden where you can see cherry blossoms and magnolia blooms.
The park is named after Mississauga's sister city in Japan, Kariya, which gifted Mississauga with the cherry blossom trees planted there. In Kariya, Japan, you'll likewise find a park named after the city of Mississauga.
In spring, the park turns into a pink paradise with 80 cherry blossom trees of different varieties and colours.
Spencer Smith Park
Address: 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spencer Smith Park in Burlington may be a lesser-known spot that offers stunning views of the blooms.
There are around 40 cherry blossom trees in the park and you can stroll along a path lined with the trees under a pink canopy of blooms.
Burlington also hosts an annual Sakura Festival, which will run this year on May 13.
Quebec
Westmount Park
Address: 327 Av. Melville, Westmount, QC
Why You Need To Go: This 26-acre public park is home to a wading pool, playground, three baseball diamonds, a playing field, and clay and hard-surface tennis courts, and is also a great spot to take in the blooms in Montreal.
The park is said to be a favourite for cherry blossoms, and even has a cute gazebo.
Nova Scotia
Dartmouth Commons
Address: Downtown Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: Located in Dartmouth and just a ferry ride away from Halifax, the Dartmouth Commons is a large park space near the downtown area.
In the commons, you can find cherry trees of brilliant shades of pink lining Park Avenue, with more than 30 trees in total, according to Reader's Digest.