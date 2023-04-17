This Gorgeous Park Near Toronto Is A Cherry Blossom Paradise & It's Like A Visit To Japan
Wader along petal-filled paths.
Cherry blossom season is almost here and if you're looking for a beautiful place to enjoy the blooms you might want to plan a trip to this gorgeous park near Toronto.
Kariya Park, located in Mississauga, is a cherry blossom paradise, and it will whisk you away to Japan. The area is actually named after Mississauga’s sister city Kariya in Japan, and is "designed to authentically capture the essence of Japan."
Each spring, approximately 80 cherry blossom trees burst into bloom, transforming the park into a pink paradise. You can stroll through canopies of flowers and petal-strewn paths for a magical outing.
The park has several Japanese buildings and bridges, including a traditional Japanese pavilion and Japanese-style gardens. There are some sculptures gifted by Kariya City that you can see as well.
You can wander along the trails and take in the views of the pond and wildlife. The park isn't just home to cherry blossoms, you can also find Japanese Maple trees, sweet gum trees, gengko, and other garden flowers.
The best time to see the cherry blossoms varies by year. The blooms could start as early as the last week of April and as late as mid-May.
Kariya City in Japan even opened a "Mississauga Park". It showcases a mini replica of Mississauga’s City Hall, a maple leaf installation and a bear sculpture.
If you're looking for more places to see cherry blossoms this spring, then you can head to High Park in Toronto and get lost in endless blooms.
Kariya Park
Price: Free
Address: 3620 Kariya Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in Japan as you explore this blossom-filled park.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.