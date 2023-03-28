High Park Cherry Blossom Season Is Coming & Here's When You Could See Peak Bloom
It's almost that time of year. 🌸
Spring is here and before long Ontario will be full of gorgeous pink blooms. One popular spot to enjoy the cherry blossoms is Toronto's High Park and the area draws tons of visitors every year.
Before long the park will transform into a floral wonderland and you can wander beneath a canopy of fluffy pink petals.
On March 21, the High Park Nature Centre released the first bloom update of the year.
"High Park’s cherry blossoms are still firmly closed in small brown buds. We are still waiting for nature to provide us with warm and sunny days to help the bloom along," the website states.
Peak bloom (when 70% or more of the flowers are open) only lasts about a week and usually takes place in late April to early May. Last year, peak bloom occurred around May 5.
The High Park Nature Centre will be updating the blossom tracker every few days and you can even call the Cherry Blossom Hotline to learn more about bloom predictions.
According Sakura in High Park, we can expect a "typical bloom period between the end of April and early May" this year.
"[...] In general the buds do seem to be plentiful and healthy overall on the trees, which are good signs of a nice bloom to be expected this year," the blog says.
High Park was named one of the most beautiful spots in Canada to visit during the spring, so it's worth planning a trip.
Keep an eye on the High Park Nature Centre's website and social media platforms for more bloom updates.