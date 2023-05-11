high park

High Park Is Now Permanently Car-Free On Weekends & Some People Don't Like What Could Be Next

A much bigger change is already in the mix. 👀

Toronto Staff Writer
Pedestrians and cyclists in High Park, Toronto.

Guess what, Toronto! High Park is now permanently car-free on the weekends, but bigger changes could be on the way.

On Thursday, the Toronto City Council endorsed the continued closure of High Park to vehicles on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, and "a long-term strategy for closing the full park to vehicles."

However, the announcement sparked backlash online, with some users expressing concerns over the impact the ban could have on the community.

Amongst the plan's critics was City Councillor Anthony Perruzza of Humber River-Black Creek who said the endorsement is catering to a "privileged few," and turning High Park into a "gated garden."

Despite the critics, there was plenty of support for the move to keep the park car-free, especially amongst Toronto's cyclist community. Cycle Toronto, a member-supported charity group, even attended the hearing in person.

"The City's strategy for High Park balances the many uses the public has for this beloved park," Deputy Mayor and Infrastructure and Environment Committee Chair Jennifer McKelvie said in a press release.

An outline for the city's strategy, which aims to reduce the volume and impact of visitor vehicles, was uploaded to its website on Thursday. Here are a few of the key points listed in the plan:

  • West Road and sections of Colborne Lodge Drive will be closed to traffic permanently, seven days a week, to offer park users over 1.7 kilometres of new car-free space to enjoy.
  • The park will be car-free on weekends, but visitors can still access the Spring Road parking lot.
  • Improvements will be made to the park's cycling infrastructure.

Since March 2020, visitors have been prohibited from bringing cars into High Park on weekends and holidays. The ban, included in the council's High Park Movement Strategy, was implemented to ensure visitors had enough space for social distancing during the pandemic.

Additionally, "staff recommend further road closures be explored once the approved strategy is fully implemented and measures to address accessibility and operational needs are met, including transit and shuttle service improvements into the park," the press release states.

Do you think High Park should remain car-free or not?

