High Park Is Now Permanently Car-Free On Weekends & Some People Don't Like What Could Be Next
A much bigger change is already in the mix. 👀
Guess what, Toronto! High Park is now permanently car-free on the weekends, but bigger changes could be on the way.
On Thursday, the Toronto City Council endorsed the continued closure of High Park to vehicles on Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays, and "a long-term strategy for closing the full park to vehicles."
However, the announcement sparked backlash online, with some users expressing concerns over the impact the ban could have on the community.
\u201cMy kids play hockey in High Park in the middle of the winter. We can't carry all the hockey gear through the snow from Bloor St. \n\nLoudest voices are the only ones heard at City Hall. No one cares about the rest of us.\u201d— Laryssa Waler \ud83c\udf3b \u041b\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0412\u0430\u043b\u0454\u0440 (@Laryssa Waler \ud83c\udf3b \u041b\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u0412\u0430\u043b\u0454\u0440) 1683830270
Amongst the plan's critics was City Councillor Anthony Perruzza of Humber River-Black Creek who said the endorsement is catering to a "privileged few," and turning High Park into a "gated garden."
\u201c#HighPark is not a country club or someone\u2019s gated garden. It belongs to all #Toronto families and not just the privileged few. That's why I'm introducing a motion at Council to allow cars to enter 7 days/week. #TOpoli #bettertoronto\n\n\ud83d\udc49 ADD YOUR NAME: https://t.co/XBcbC5rMZt\u201d— Anthony Perruzza (@Anthony Perruzza) 1683820472
Despite the critics, there was plenty of support for the move to keep the park car-free, especially amongst Toronto's cyclist community. Cycle Toronto, a member-supported charity group, even attended the hearing in person.
"The City's strategy for High Park balances the many uses the public has for this beloved park," Deputy Mayor and Infrastructure and Environment Committee Chair Jennifer McKelvie said in a press release.
\u201c\u201cWhen High Park was deeded to the city, there were no cars\u201d @gordperks is speaking about the various changes to the park configuration and need to continue adapting to our needs. He also mentions that people with disabilities are advocating for making car-free. \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffc #VisionZero\u201d— Cycle Toronto (@Cycle Toronto) 1683815451
An outline for the city's strategy, which aims to reduce the volume and impact of visitor vehicles, was uploaded to its website on Thursday. Here are a few of the key points listed in the plan:
- West Road and sections of Colborne Lodge Drive will be closed to traffic permanently, seven days a week, to offer park users over 1.7 kilometres of new car-free space to enjoy.
- The park will be car-free on weekends, but visitors can still access the Spring Road parking lot.
- Improvements will be made to the park's cycling infrastructure.
Since March 2020, visitors have been prohibited from bringing cars into High Park on weekends and holidays. The ban, included in the council's High Park Movement Strategy, was implemented to ensure visitors had enough space for social distancing during the pandemic.
Additionally, "staff recommend further road closures be explored once the approved strategy is fully implemented and measures to address accessibility and operational needs are met, including transit and shuttle service improvements into the park," the press release states.
Do you think High Park should remain car-free or not?