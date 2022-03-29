Toronto's High Park Cherry Blossoms Are Almost Ready To Bloom & You Can See Them IRL
You can spot cherry blossoms at 15 different spots across the city.
Toronto's High Park's cherry blossoms are due to bloom in just a handful of weeks, and you'll be allowed to visit them in person.
The city of Toronto announced in a press release that lovers of the blossoms will be able to soak up their beauty in real life at High Park for the first time since 2019.
This means you'll finally be able to fill the hole where your annual cherry blossom pic used to be on your Instagram feed.
High Park's Sakura trees bring out thousands of visitors, but in 2020, the park was completely closed to the public during the blossoms' peak bloom due to COVID-19, and in 2021 the trees were fenced off from viewers.
This year the city of Toronto will not deter crowds away from the blossoms, and they credit this step forward "as another sign of the progress Toronto has made in confronting COVID-19 and getting residents vaccinated."
The blossoms will reach "peak bloom" in late April or early May this year, and once they do, visitors will need to hustle in to see them at their best as blooms only last four to 10 days depending on weather conditions, according to the city.
During peak bloom, the city will restrict parking and vehicle access in the park "in the interest of public safety."
However, TTC Wheel-Trans vehicles will still be allowed access.
If you're not ready to be around large crowds just yet, you can also view the blossoms from the comfort of your own home on the city's "Bloom Cam," or you can head out to one of the city's other 14 blossom locations that may be little less popular.