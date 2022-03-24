Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
cherry blossoms toronto

This Cherry Blossom Map Of Toronto Takes You To 9 Dreamy Spots Filled With Pink Blooms

The prettiest spring tour! 🌸

Cherry Blossoms in Toronto, Ontario.

Cherry Blossoms in Toronto, Ontario.

@rileydavidsonn | Instagram, @travelwithus_mn | Instagram

Spring is here, and soon, Toronto will be filled with beautiful pink blooms. If you're wondering where to see cherry blossoms in the city, this map will lead you to some gorgeous flowering locations.

The trees typically blossom between late April and early May, but it varies year to year depending on the weather. You can also find some dreamy spring flowers at Magnolia Allée just outside of Toronto.



High Park

Price: Free

Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: One of the most popular spots to see the spring blooms in Toronto, High Park boasts dozens of cherry trees and is a magical spot to stroll through during the season.

Website

Birkdale Ravine

Price: Free

Address: 1100 Brimley Rd., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can wander through a tunnel of cherry blossom trees at this spot, 45 of which were actually donated to Toronto from Japan.

Website

John P. Robarts Research Library

Price: Free

Address: 130 St George St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This pretty pink grove of trees outside of the library is a gorgeous place to snap photos and enjoy the beauty of cherry blossom season.

Website

Exhibition Place

Price: Free

Address: 100 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: One of the lesser-known spots to find cherry blossoms, Exhibition Place boasts several flowering trees and is a serene spot to visit.

Website

Cedarvale Park

Price: Free

Address: 443 Arlington Ave., York, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can ride your bike beneath a canopy of pink blooms at this park, which has a paved path through the cherry blossom trees.

Website

Toronto Island Park

Price: $8.50 ferry fee per adult

Address: Toronto Islands, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a ferry to an island filled with blossoms for the perfect spring day trip. You can find around 30 cherry trees beside William Meany Maze.

Website

Trinity Bellwoods Park

Price: Free

Address: 790 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander down pathways of pink at this popular Toronto park, where you can find the perfect spring photo ops.

Website

Broadacres Park

Price: Free

Address: 35 Crendon Dr., Etobicoke, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can find around 100 cherry trees at this park, so get ready to snap some stunning flower photos.

Website

Centennial Park

Price: Free

Address: 256 Centennial Park Rd., Etobicoke, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting 463 cherry trees, this area will transport you to a floral wonderland. There are also picnic spots around the park, so you can pack a lunch and enjoy the blooms.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...