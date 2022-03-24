This Cherry Blossom Map Of Toronto Takes You To 9 Dreamy Spots Filled With Pink Blooms
The prettiest spring tour! 🌸
Spring is here, and soon, Toronto will be filled with beautiful pink blooms. If you're wondering where to see cherry blossoms in the city, this map will lead you to some gorgeous flowering locations.
The trees typically blossom between late April and early May, but it varies year to year depending on the weather. You can also find some dreamy spring flowers at Magnolia Allée just outside of Toronto.
High Park
Price: Free
Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of the most popular spots to see the spring blooms in Toronto, High Park boasts dozens of cherry trees and is a magical spot to stroll through during the season.
Birkdale Ravine
Price: Free
Address: 1100 Brimley Rd., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander through a tunnel of cherry blossom trees at this spot, 45 of which were actually donated to Toronto from Japan.
John P. Robarts Research Library
Price: Free
Address: 130 St George St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This pretty pink grove of trees outside of the library is a gorgeous place to snap photos and enjoy the beauty of cherry blossom season.
Exhibition Place
Price: Free
Address: 100 Princes' Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of the lesser-known spots to find cherry blossoms, Exhibition Place boasts several flowering trees and is a serene spot to visit.
Cedarvale Park
Price: Free
Address: 443 Arlington Ave., York, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can ride your bike beneath a canopy of pink blooms at this park, which has a paved path through the cherry blossom trees.
Toronto Island Park
Price: $8.50 ferry fee per adult
Address: Toronto Islands, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a ferry to an island filled with blossoms for the perfect spring day trip. You can find around 30 cherry trees beside William Meany Maze.
Trinity Bellwoods Park
Price: Free
Address:
790 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander down pathways of pink at this popular Toronto park, where you can find the perfect spring photo ops.
Broadacres Park
Price: Free
Address: 35 Crendon Dr., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find around 100 cherry trees at this park, so get ready to snap some stunning flower photos.
Centennial Park
Price: Free
Address: 256 Centennial Park Rd., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting 463 cherry trees, this area will transport you to a floral wonderland. There are also picnic spots around the park, so you can pack a lunch and enjoy the blooms.
