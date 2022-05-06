Cherry Blossoms In High Park Are In Bloom & It Looks Like A Pink Paradise (PHOTOS)
Get your cameras ready!
It's finally time! High Park's cherry blossoms are blooming and the 6ix is looking like a beautiful pink paradise.
On May 5, Steven Joniak, a Toronto sakura expert, announced that now is the perfect time to take a stroll through the park, as the trees are in peak bloom.
On Thursday, Joniak stated that 50% to 70% of the tree's blossoms were open, with other trees expected to bloom into the weekend, just in time for Mother's Day!
Cherry blossoms in High Park. Lance McMillan | Narcity
Multiple photos of the park appeared online, showing that spring is finally here.
For the first time since 2019, the City of Toronto is allowing guests to visit the pink flowers in person. So you can finally get those Instagram photos you've been waiting on.
Cherry blossoms in High Park. Lance McMillan | Narcity
However, it's important to note that during peak bloom, the City will be restricting parking and vehicle access to the park "in the interest of public safety."
So be prepared to walk.
Cherry blossoms in High Park. Lance McMillan | Narcity
You might want to act quickly if you want to catch these trees in all their glory. According to the City, blossoms usually last between four to ten days, depending on weather conditions.
If you're not near the park, you can also check out some cherry blossoms at multiple other locations across the city. Including John P. Robarts Research Library, Exhibition Place and Toronto Island Park.
Cherry blossoms in High Park. Lance McMillan | Narcity
You can also check out the Bloom Cam, which will show live video footage of the trees during peak bloom. Or you can take a virtual tour of the history of the cherry blossoms.