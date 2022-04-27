Toronto's Cherry Blossoms Are Finally Predicted To Bloom In The Next Week & Here's When
Get your cameras ready! 📸 🌸
If you've been waiting all year, or for the past two years, to finally see the cherry blossoms in Toronto, your time has finally come.
According to Steven Joniak, the Toronto sakura expert who runs the Sakura in High Park website, the blossom buds are moving into stages 3 and 4 in High Park as of April 22.
For those flower fans, this means that 70% of cherry blossoms could be in their peak bloom in the first week of May, according to the expert.
With the progress seen on April 22, the sakura expert predicts that "the first blossoms will begin to open by, or just before, April 28."
"The peak bloom, where about 70% of the blossoms are open, will likely start the first week of May, around May 4," Joniak said.
Thanks to the recent spring weather, which includes cooler nights, rain and warmer day temperatures, "the trees are, in fact, on a more average timetable," the expert added.
"Lately, the weather has been warmer and more spring-like, which has helped the buds to progress into the next stages of development," Joniak said.
In stage 3, you can begin to see the florets appear, and once this stage has reached, the peak bloom is about 10 to 15 days away.
Additionally, some buds are already in stage 4 and close to stage 5, where florets are now visible.
There are many different spots to see the cherry blossoms around the city, other than the famous High Park, including Exhibition Place, Cedarvale Park, Toronto Island Park, Trinity Bellwoods Park and more.
Since the start of the pandemic in 2019, the city of Toronto stopped allowing people to go view the pink flowers to slow the spread of COVID-19.
So, for the first time in two years, flower lovers and Instagram fanatics can finally put on their favourite spring outfits and make their way to one of the many spots around the city to capture the perfect moment.