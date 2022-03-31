Editions

This Cherry Blossom Trail Near Toronto Takes You Through A Pink Wonderland With Lake Views

You can breathe in the smell of spring. 🌸

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Cherry blossoms at Spencer Smith Park in Burlington, Ontario.

@raksha_rmsh | Instagram, @wwestworld | Instagram

Located just outside of Toronto is a stunning floral trail that belongs in a fairytale. Spencer Smith Park in Burlington is home to a pathway of cherry blossoms, and it's like wandering through a fragrant pink tunnel.

The park is located along the waterfront and boasts spectacular views of Lake Ontario. You can stroll along a short pathway lined with sakura trees for a dreamy spring adventure, and you'll definitely want to snap some photos. The light pink blooms and surrounding water make this a serene place to experience the season.

The flowers typically bloom during the last week of April or the first week of May, but it can change depending on the weather. The trees have previously been blocked off during this time for social distancing purposes. However, it is likely that you will be able to experience the beautiful flower trail again this year. Keep an eye out for updates closer to the bloom.

The park is also home to a breathtaking pier that will take you 137 metres over Lake Ontario and boasts gorgeous views of the shoreline.

There are several other spots in the area where you can find beautiful spring blooms. Niagara has a whimsical Magnolia Allée that takes you through a tunnel of flowers, and Toronto has several different places where you can enjoy cherry blossoms.

You can also visit some flower farms to pick your own colourful bouquet. If you're looking for a magical spring adventure, this park near Toronto won't disappoint.

Spencer Smith Park

Price: Free

When: Late April to early May

Address: 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander through a passageway of cherry blossoms at this waterfront park.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

