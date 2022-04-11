Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario flowers

This Trail Of Pink Blooms Near Toronto Feels Like Wandering Through A European Garden

Magnolias turn into lilac season.🌸

Ottawa Staff Writer
Pink magnolias and cherry blossoms in Royal Botanical Gardens.

Pink magnolias and cherry blossoms in Royal Botanical Gardens.

@mm.chronicles | Instagram, @iamchristinev | Instagram

You can walk through colourful gardens full of blooms and pathways lined with pink magnolias and cherry blossoms near Toronto this spring. Royal Botanical Gardens is Canada's largest botanical garden and becomes a magical sight of pink and purple hues each May.

Cherry blossoms and magnolias begin to bloom across the gardens in late April into early May. You'll find them throughout the Arboretum and Rock Garden. You'll also walk by grand entranceways and fountains throughout the gardens that make you feel like you're wandering the grounds of a European castle.

Lilac collection in Royal Botanical Gardens, Ontario. Lilac collection in Royal Botanical Gardens, Ontario. Royal Botanical Gardens

The oldest and largest number of these fragrant trees are found in the Arboretum area of the gardens. You will also find redbud blossoms here that bloom bright pink in April and May. It's an absolute dreamland surrounded by so many pink and purple florals.

Once the pink blooms begin to fade in late May purple lilac bushes start to bloom into June. They have one of the largest and most diverse collections of lilacs in the world, featuring over 570 plants. More details about the lilac collection will be announced as the season approaches. It's a popular time to visit and you should book a time slot online ahead of visiting.

You will always find something to see and do in these massive Ontario gardens. Various flowers bloom throughout spring and summer, including peonies and roses. They have an upcoming RBG After Dark event on April 21, where you can enjoy drinks and snacks and experience a glowing canopy rainforest. Tickets are $20 each.

Royal Botanical Garden

Price: $10+ per adult, free for members

When: May into June

Address: 16 Old Guelph Rd. & 1185 York Blvd., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Depending on the season you can walk through magical valleys of pink magnolias, purple lilacs and other flowers that bloom through spring and summer. They also host a number of special events.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...