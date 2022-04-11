This Trail Of Pink Blooms Near Toronto Feels Like Wandering Through A European Garden
Magnolias turn into lilac season.🌸
You can walk through colourful gardens full of blooms and pathways lined with pink magnolias and cherry blossoms near Toronto this spring. Royal Botanical Gardens is Canada's largest botanical garden and becomes a magical sight of pink and purple hues each May.
Cherry blossoms and magnolias begin to bloom across the gardens in late April into early May. You'll find them throughout the Arboretum and Rock Garden. You'll also walk by grand entranceways and fountains throughout the gardens that make you feel like you're wandering the grounds of a European castle.
Lilac collection in Royal Botanical Gardens, Ontario. Royal Botanical Gardens
The oldest and largest number of these fragrant trees are found in the Arboretum area of the gardens. You will also find redbud blossoms here that bloom bright pink in April and May. It's an absolute dreamland surrounded by so many pink and purple florals.
Once the pink blooms begin to fade in late May purple lilac bushes start to bloom into June. They have one of the largest and most diverse collections of lilacs in the world, featuring over 570 plants. More details about the lilac collection will be announced as the season approaches. It's a popular time to visit and you should book a time slot online ahead of visiting.
You will always find something to see and do in these massive Ontario gardens. Various flowers bloom throughout spring and summer, including peonies and roses. They have an upcoming RBG After Dark event on April 21, where you can enjoy drinks and snacks and experience a glowing canopy rainforest. Tickets are $20 each.
Royal Botanical Garden
Price: $10+ per adult, free for members
When: May into June
Address: 16 Old Guelph Rd. & 1185 York Blvd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Depending on the season you can walk through magical valleys of pink magnolias, purple lilacs and other flowers that bloom through spring and summer. They also host a number of special events.