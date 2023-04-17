This Dreamy Cherry Blossom Festival Near Toronto Takes You Through A Tunnel Of Pink Blooms
Celebrate everything sakura. 🌸
One of the most spectacular things to see in Ontario during the springtime is cherry blossoms. There's an entire festival happening near Toronto that's entirely dedicated to these pink blooms and it makes for a magical day trip.
Burlington's Sukura Festival features several events and stunning views of the spring blossoms. It's running for one day only on May 13, 2023. It's free to visit so get ready for "an afternoon of Japanese music, dance and martial arts demonstrations."
The event is hosted by the Burlington Mundialization Committee in honour of Burlington’s twin city, Itabashi, Japan.
You can enjoy a range of activities during the festival, including a Japanese drumming performance from Do Kon Daiko, a karate demonstration, a Koto performance, and more.
You can also take part in the Taste of Japan event which runs from May 13 to 31 and features Japanese restaurants across Burlington. The prix-fixe program lets you indulge in delicious Japanese dishes.
One of the highlights of the festival is the cherry blossom trees themselves. You can find a spectacular display in Spencer Smith Park.
There are about 40 cherry blossom trees in the park and you can wander along an enchanting path lined with these pink blooms. The trail overlooks the lake so you can take in the water views as you stroll through a floral paradise.
If you're looking for other places to see cherry blossoms this spring, you can head to Kariya Park in Mississauga. The area features tons of blooms and Japanese-inspired displays.
Sakura Festival
Price: Free
When: May 13, 2023 at 1 p.m.
Address: 440 Locust St., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate everything sakura at this floral festival near Toronto.
