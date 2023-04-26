9 Magical Places To See Cherry Blossoms Around Toronto That Aren't High Park
Cherry blossom season is here. 🌸
Toronto's cherry blossoms are in full bloom and the city has transformed into a dreamy pink wonderland. While High Park is a popular destination for viewing these dedicate flowers, there are so many other places in and surrounding the city where you can get your cherry blossom fill.
You can avoid the crowds and take in the beautiful sights of spring at these blossoming places.
Centre Island
Price: $9.11 return per adult
Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque island is just a boat ride away from downtown and features around 30 blossoming trees. You can find them in the Toronto Island Park beside William Meany Maze.
Trinity Bellwoods
Price: Free
Address: 790 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This park is another popular spot to see these pink blooms. You can find the trees scattered throughout the area.
Kariya Park
Price: Free
Address: 3620 Kariya Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a mini trip to Japan at this dreamy park in Mississauga. It features cherry blossom-lined paths and authentic Japanese buildings.
Birkdale Ravine
Price: Free
Address: 1100 Brimley Rd., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: This park has a "tree tunnel" that lets you walk beneath a canopy of petals. You can see 45 trees that were donated by Sagamihara, Toronto’s sister city in Japan.
Edwards Gardens
Price: Free
Address: 755 Lawrence Ave. E., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: While this garden doesn't have a ton of cherry blossoms, it does have a few spectacular trees and other blooms that make it worth a trip. Eight medium trees are situated near a fountain and two mature trees can be found close to the bridal path entrance.
Spencer Smith Park
Price: Free
When: May 13, 2023, at 1 p.m.
Address: 440 Locust St., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not only can you visit an enchanting tunnel of cherry blossoms at this park near Toronto, you can also enjoy a sakura festival. The event features a range of activities including dancing and music.
Exhibition Place
Price: Free
Address: 100 Princes Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find 68 blossoming trees at this spot. It's a beautiful place to shoot some spring photos.
John P. Robarts Research Library
Price: Free
Address: 130 St George St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step into a splendour of blooms outside this library. The area features 70 trees that line the walking path.
Centennial Park
Price: Free
Address: 151 Elmcrest Rd., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: This park boasts 463 and it's like stepping into a cherry blossom paradise. You can find them along Rathburn Road, on Centennial Park Boulevard and by Centennial Park Conservatory.
