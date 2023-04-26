This Ontario Island Is A Cherry Blossom Oasis & You Can Stroll Along Petal-Filled Paths
Ferry to a cherry blossom paradise. 🌸
Cherry blossom season is here and bursts of pink are appearing across the province. You can breathe in the smell of spring as you wander through a splendour of delicate petals.
One magical place to see cherry blossoms is Centre Island in Toronto. The island is home to a large number of these flowering trees and makes for a dreamy day trip.
The trees, which were planted in 2011, are located in the Toronto Island Park beside William Meany Maze. There are about 30 cherry trees in total and you can wander along paved pathways to view the blossoms.
The island is just a short trip away from downtown Toronto. You can take a ferry from the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and tickets cost $9.11 return per adult.
Aside from seeing the cherry blossoms, Centre Island has several other activities to enjoy during the spring. The Toronto Island Bike Rental is opening May 1 and you can pedal your way through spring scenery. There are a range of bikes available from single bicycles to 4-seater quadricycles.
The cherry blossoms are currently in bloom and typically last about two weeks, so there isn't a lot of time to see them. If you're looking for a magical spring day trip then you'll want to visit Centre Island.
There are a bunch of other spots to see cherry blossoms around the city, including Birkdale Ravine, Trinity Bellwoods, Exhibition Place, and, most popularly, High Park.
Centre Island Cherry Blossoms
Price: $9.11 return per adult
Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a scenic island filled with cherry blossoms.
