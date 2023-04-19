Toronto's Cherry Blossoms Are About To Bloom & Here Is The Best Time To Go See Them
You might want to skip the weekend.
Spring has finally arrived in Toronto, and with it, the highly anticipated cherry blossom season.
The City of Toronto has just announced that the peak cherry blossom bloom is set to begin this Thursday, and estimate it will last between four and 10 days, "depending on weather conditions."
This annual rite of passage is a must-see for all Torontonians, and luckily, there are many park locations throughout the city where you can enjoy the beautiful cherry blossom trees in person.
According to meteorologists at Environment Canada, the city is in for a mix of sunshine and showers over the next seven days. While the rain might put a damper on things, don't worry – there will be some warm and dry days to catch the cherry blossoms in all their glory.
Thursday will see a high of 12 degrees, but there is a decent chance of rain in the day, with a clear evening.
Friday is set to be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 22 degrees, but there is a 40% chance of showers throughout the day. Saturday is predicted to be a rainy day, while Sunday will likely be a mix of the sun and rain.
Monday and Tuesday, while cooler, are forecasted to be dry and rain-free, making them great days to catch a glimpse of the beautiful Sakura trees.
Toronto's famous cherry blossom trees in High Park have a unique story behind them and are "roughly" 60 years old.
These beautiful Sakura trees were gifted to the people of Toronto by the Japanese ambassador to Canada back in 1959.
This was a gesture of appreciation from the citizens of Tokyo to Toronto for welcoming Japanese Canadians who were relocated following the second world war.
"This time of year, one that marks the 95th anniversary of Japan-Canada diplomatic relations, is ideal to honour and remember the ongoing friendship and relationship between Japan and Canada that is embodied by the Sakura trees," the Consulate General of Japan in Toronto, Sasayama Takuya said in a release.
To support the maintenance and growth of these stunning trees, residents and visitors can make donations through the DonateTO portal.