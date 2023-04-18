8 Free Things To Do Around Toronto This Spring So You Can Save Money & Still Have Fun
Spring is in the air!
Living in Toronto isn't cheap and if you're looking to save money this spring then you might want to add some of these spots to your plans.
There are a bunch of free things to do in and around the city so you can have fun without going broke. Here are eight free activities to enjoy this spring.
Go on a spring hike
Price: Free
Address: 1749 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rouge National Urban Park is a scenic spot to spend a spring day. You can wander through meadows, forests, marshlands, and more or even go on a free guided walk.
Visit a flower festival
Price: Free
When: June 10 to 11, 2023
Address: 155 Arena St., Oshawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Oshawa Peony Festival is returning for another year and you can enjoy music, vendors, and tons of colourful peonies. There will be food truck onsite so you can grab a snack and enjoy the blooms.
Go to a museum
Price: Free
When: April 18, May 16, and June 20, 2023
Address:100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The ROM offers free admission on the third Tuesday of each month from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can see exhibitions like T.rex: The Ultimate Predator and Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
Experience a lights festival
Price: Free
When: Until May 7, 2023
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip to Ontario Place to see Explore Lumière: The Art of Light (formerly Winter Light Exhibition). You can follow a trail filled with unique installations by local artists.
Get lost in cherry blossoms
Price: Free
When: Expected to bloom end of April
Address: 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Each spring, High Park transforms into a pink wonderland filled with cherry blossoms. It's a stunning phenomenon to see and the blossoms are expected to reach their peak around the end of April.
Wander along a floral trail
Price: Free
When: May 10 to 14, 2023
Address: Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fleurs de Villes is returning to Bloor-Yorkville and you can see over 30 flower installations scattered throughout the area. This year, the displays are "inspired by destinations, traditions, and stories from around the world."
Explore a lush garden
Price: Free
Address: 160 Gerrard St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Allan Gardens Conservatory boasts five greenhouses filled with gorgeous plants. You'll feel like you're in the tropics as you wander past cacti, flowers, and more.
Chase a waterfall
Price: Free
Address: Ackland St., Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: Felker's Falls is a 22-metre-high terraced ribbon waterfall that's tucked away in a lush forest. It tumbles into a bedrock gorge and is a gorgeous spot for a spring adventure.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.