6 Hidden Waterfall Hikes In Ontario That Will Lead You To Breathtaking Cascades This Spring

Time to chase some waterfalls.

Bridal Veil Falls. Right: Borer's Falls.

Bridal Veil Falls. Right: Borer's Falls.

@chelseaquinton | Instagram, @danielleleesmiley | Instagram

Spring is a gorgeous time for waterfall hikes and Ontario has so many hidden cascades to adventure to. The melting snow can add to the flow of the water, making this season ideal for exploring these natural wonders.

These waterfalls are surrounded by lilacs, historic villages, and more so get ready to hit the trails.

Ball's Falls

Price: $13.75 per vehicle/driver, $4.75 additional adult passenger

Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can see two waterfalls along this enchanting spring hike. You'll also pass through a historic village that will whisk you back in time.

Website

Borer's Falls

Price: Free hiking

Address: Borer's Falls, Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 15-metre high curtain waterfall is even more beautiful during the spring when it is surrounded by blooming lilacs. You can breathe in the sweet smell of flowers and hike your way to the Royal Botanical Gardens.

Website

Tiffany Falls

Price: $11 parking fee

Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Tucked away along a forest trail, this stunning waterfall is worth a visit. It's especially beautiful during the spring when it's "roaring from the spring melt."

Website

Bridal Viel Falls

Price: Free

Address: Manitoulin Island, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're up for an adventure, you'll want to take a trip to this majestic island waterfall. A short trail leads to the cascade and you can even take a dip in the natural pool below the flowing water.

Website

Jones Falls

Price: Free admission

Address: Highway 21, Owen Sound, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hidden in a lush forest, this waterfall is an idyllic place to spend the day. You can hike the surrounding trails and travel through a rocky crevice to reach the cascade.

Website

Hilton Falls

Price: $9.75 per adult

Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can journey to this hidden cascade along a picturesque trail. The waterfall is located beside old mill ruins which add to the enchantment of the scene. Reservations are required in advance.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Madeline Forsyth
Ontario Associate Editor
Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
