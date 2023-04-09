6 Hidden Waterfall Hikes In Ontario That Will Lead You To Breathtaking Cascades This Spring
Time to chase some waterfalls.
Spring is a gorgeous time for waterfall hikes and Ontario has so many hidden cascades to adventure to. The melting snow can add to the flow of the water, making this season ideal for exploring these natural wonders.
These waterfalls are surrounded by lilacs, historic villages, and more so get ready to hit the trails.
Ball's Falls
Price: $13.75 per vehicle/driver, $4.75 additional adult passenger
Address: 3292 Sixth Ave., Lincoln, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can see two waterfalls along this enchanting spring hike. You'll also pass through a historic village that will whisk you back in time.
Borer's Falls
Price: Free hiking
Address: Borer's Falls, Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This 15-metre high curtain waterfall is even more beautiful during the spring when it is surrounded by blooming lilacs. You can breathe in the sweet smell of flowers and hike your way to the Royal Botanical Gardens.
Tiffany Falls
Price: $11 parking fee
Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away along a forest trail, this stunning waterfall is worth a visit. It's especially beautiful during the spring when it's "roaring from the spring melt."
Bridal Viel Falls
Price: Free
Address: Manitoulin Island, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're up for an adventure, you'll want to take a trip to this majestic island waterfall. A short trail leads to the cascade and you can even take a dip in the natural pool below the flowing water.
Jones Falls
Price: Free admission
Address: Highway 21, Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hidden in a lush forest, this waterfall is an idyllic place to spend the day. You can hike the surrounding trails and travel through a rocky crevice to reach the cascade.
Hilton Falls
Price: $9.75 per adult
Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can journey to this hidden cascade along a picturesque trail. The waterfall is located beside old mill ruins which add to the enchantment of the scene. Reservations are required in advance.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.