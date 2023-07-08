These 5 Waterfall Hikes Near Toronto Are Some Of The Best In Ontario & The Views Are Magical
Your next weekend activity, sorted.
Feel like chasing waterfalls this summer? Ontario is home to so many stunning cascades and some of the best can be found not far from Toronto.
Using data from All Trails, we've compiled a list of five of the best waterfall hikes in the province and each would make for the perfect day trip activity from the city.
Whether you go for the trek or the views, these waterfall hikes won't disappoint. Here are five of the best waterfall hikes you can go on near Toronto.
Smokey Hollow
Price: Free
Address: 80 Mill St., Waterdown, ON
Why You Need To Go: Also known as Grindstone, Waterdown or Great Falls, Smoke Hollow Waterfall is a 10-metre-high cascade in Hamilton, located in the community of Waterdown.
Here, you can get incredible views of the fast-flowing waterfall from a lookout platform, which is surrounded by a picturesque section of the Bruce Trail.
You can hike along the Grindstone Creek via Waterdown trail to reach the waterfall, a 3.5-kilometre out-and-back trek that takes about an hour to complete. A map of the trail can be found online.
Hilton Falls
Price: $10.50+ per adult
Address: 4985 Campbellville Rd., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Hilton Falls Conservation Area in Milton, the Hilton Falls waterfall is a stunning natural feature that makes for a great reward at the end of an easy hike.
To get to the waterfall, you can take the Hilton Falls trails (open in all seasons), a 3-kilometre hike that will lead you to stairs taking you down to the falls.
The waterfall is extremely photogenic, so make sure to bring your phone or camera along.
Nearby, you'll also find the ruins of an old mill, another photo-worthy spot in the conservation area.
Reservations are required, and can be made online.
Albion Falls
Price: Free
Address: 750 Mountain Brow Blvd., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: There's a reason Hamilton is called the "city of waterfalls!"
Another striking cascade you can find in the region is Albion Falls, which is said to be one of the most picturesque and popular falls in the city.
The 19-metre-tall falls tumbles over what looks like a series of steps and shelves formed by rocks that have been carved by the water over time.
Quite close to Albion Falls is Buttermilk Falls, a "terraced ribbon waterfall" 23 metres high that flows into a deep gorge.
Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible from the Mountain Brow Blvd. parking lot at Arbour Road of Mud Street.
Tiffany Falls
Price: $11 for parking
Address: 900 Wilson St. E., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Tucked away in a forest, this 21-metre-tall cascade is stunning all year long, including in winter, when it freezes.
You can easily hike to the falls through by taking a section of the Dundas section of the Bruce Trail, which is forested and leads over bridges that cross a stream.
The hike is an easy walk from the parking lot on Wilson Street. However, be warned that there is a 1 hour time limit for parking.
You can also see Sherman and Canterbury Falls by crossing Wilson Street and continuing on the Bruce Trail, which takes about 30 minutes.
Dundas Peak and Tew Falls Loop
Price: $16 per vehicle; $5 per person for walk-ins
Address: 607 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, Tew Falls is a ribbon waterfall tumbling down 41 metres.
The cascade, which is actually the tallest waterfall in Hamilton, marks the beginning of the hike to the popular Dundas Peak.
You can take in the falls from multiple viewing platforms. Nearby, there's also the classic Webster Falls, one of the most iconic in the region.
