These 5 Day Trips From Toronto Lead You To Waterfalls, Wineries & Cute Small Towns (PHOTOS)
Your summer bucket list just grew longer!
Are you planning a day trip from Toronto? Look no further, as there is a plethora of captivating destinations within a day's reach from the city waiting to be explored.
Whether you're yearning for a quick nature getaway or an opportunity to immerse yourself in the charm of small towns, these hidden gems near Toronto are sure to satisfy your wanderlust. Best of all, they are just a few hours away!
If you're looking to enhance your summer bucket lists, we have curated an incredible selection of day trips from Toronto that promise a memorable experience. The best part? These adventures can be completed within a single day, ensuring you make the most of your time without any unnecessary expense.
Here are five day-trips worth bookmarking!
Albion Falls
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: Albion Falls in Hamilton is one of the region's most stunning waterfalls. With its rippling textured appearance formed by tiered rocks carved over time, it stands out from over 150 other waterfalls in the "city of waterfalls." Conveniently, there are free parking lots near the falls, including one at 750 Mountain Brow Blvd.
Entry to Albion Falls is open year-round, but please note that the bottom of the waterfall is currently inaccessible to the public.
Driving time from Toronto: One hour and 20 minutes
Angel’s Gate Winery
Price: $15/per person
Why You Need To Go: In Beamsville, Ontario, you'll find a distinctive establishment founded in 2002. Its church-like exterior is instantly recognizable. Inside, beyond the grand chapel doors, you can savour over 30 exquisite wine varieties, surrounded by an aura of elegance.
Distance from Toronto: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Ferris Provincial Park
Price: Starting at $12.25 per vehicle
Why You Need To Go: Located in Campbellford, Ontario, within Ferris Provincial Park, the Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge is a scenic marvel. While numerous trails await exploration, the 3.5-kilometer River Gorge Trail loop guides you directly to this captivating suspension bridge.
The park also offers views of several different waterfalls in Ontario.
Distance from Toronto: Two hours and 20 minutes
Elora
Price: Free
Why You Need To Go: With its historical 19th-century buildings, Elora transports you to the charming streets of a small European town. For hiking enthusiasts, the renowned Elora Gorge Conservation Area is a must-visit and draws in adventurers from all around.
Distance from Toronto: 1 hour and 50 minutes
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $10 + per entry. Reservations are recommended.
Why You Need To Go: Spanning 91 acres, the Badlands in southern Ontario is a very popular natural heritage site. The red hills formed as a result of soil erosion from farming practices, revealing the Queenston shale beneath.
The boardwalk and viewing platform, stretching over half a kilometre, provide ideal spots to appreciate the scenery and capture beautiful photos.
Distance from Toronto: 1 hour and 20 minutes