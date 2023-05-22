7 Natural Wonders Less Than 3 Hours From Toronto That Are Stunning Summer Destinations
You'll forget you're in Ontario.
If you're planning some summer road trips from Toronto then you'll want to keep these stunning natural wonders in mind. Located less than three hours from the city, these destinations will make you feel like you're in another world.
You can explore majestic islands, gaze across breathtaking landscapes, and more at these gorgeous natural wonders outside of Toronto.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $11.30 + vehicle fee
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Town Of Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a trip to outer space at these otherworldly red hills near Toronto. You can follow a boardwalk trail over the rusty-coloured terrain and take in the views.
Scarborough Bluffs
Price: Free
Address: Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: These towering white cliffs stretch along the Lake Ontario shoreline for 15 kilometres. There are several sandy beaches along the bluffs where you can enjoy a summer day.
Thousand Islands
Price: Free
Address: Thousand Islands, ON
Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem is a "sightseer’s paradise" and scenic summer vacation destination in Ontario. The region is filled with "endless shorelines" and nearly 2000 islands and boasts activities like museums, quaint towns, and more.
Sand Hill Park
Price: $12 per adult
Address: 930 Lakeshore Rd., Port Burwell, ON
Why You Need To Go: Featuring towering sand mountains and blue water, this unique Ontario beach is worth a summer trip. You can lounge on the soft shores and enjoy a day by the lake.
Devil's Punchbowl
Price: $8 parking fee
Address: Ridge Rd., Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located just outside of Toronto, Devil's Punchbowl is an idyllic spot for a summer day trip. You can visit two waterfalls reaching up to 34-metres in height. The cascade tumbles over the Escarpment where you can see colourful rock layers including red and grey shale.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12 RR#1, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Featuring three beaches and the "world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation," this majestic park is a popular spot to visit during the warmer months. You can take a dip in tropical blue water and enjoy soft sandy shores.
Petroglyphs Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 2249 Northeys Bay Rd., Woodview, ON
Why You Need To Go: Petroglyphs is home to McGinnis Lake, a rare turquoise body of water that is one of the only meromictic lakes in Canada. You can hike to this natural wonder as well as explore the beautiful landscapes in the rest of the park.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.