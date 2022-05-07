NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

8 Breathtaking Natural Wonders Less Than 2 Hours From Toronto To Explore This Summer

Start your engines!

Cheltenham Badlands in Caldeon, Ontario. Right: Scarborough Bluffs.

You don't have to go far in order to experience some stunning landscapes. These natural wonders are under two hours from Toronto, and they are worth adding to your summer bucket list.

You can wander through a canyon, discover a rare lake, and more at these spots, so start planning those warm weather adventures.

Mono Cliffs

Price: Prices vary

Address: 795122 3rd Line E., Orangeville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can go on a totally unique hike at this park. The Spillway Trail leads straight through a canyon, and you'll feel like you're in another world as you gaze up at the rocky walls.

Website

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $10 + per person

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: You won't believe this surreal landscape exists in Ontario. The rolling red hills of Cheltenham Badlands look like something from outer space, and you can take a boardwalk trail through the vibrant land. Reservations are required.

Website

Crawford Lake Conservation Area

Price: $9.50 per adult

Address: 3115 Conservation Rd., Milton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This conservation area is home to a rare lake known as a "meromictic lake", meaning that the layers of water do not intermix. This gives the pool a beautiful turquoise colour, and you can take a boardwalk trail around the water and soak up all the views. Don't forget to make a reservation before visiting.

Website

Devil's Punchbowl

Price: $7.50 parking per day

Address: Ridge Road, Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: This majestic ribbon waterfall tumbles over multi-coloured cliffs, and you can take in the scenery from the viewing platform, as well as enjoy nearby trails.

Website

White Water Walk

Price: $17 per adult

Address: 4330 River Rd., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Experience the roar of some of North America's largest white water rapids at this spot. The adventure includes a boardwalk trail and 73-metre tunnel.

Website

Scarborough Bluffs

Price: Free

Address: Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: These towering white cliffs are something to see, and you can enjoy them from 11 different parks set along 15 kilometres of the bluffs. There's even a white sand beach at Bluffer's Park.

Website

Niagara Falls

Price: Free

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Of course, you can't forget about Niagara Falls when naming natural wonders in Ontario. It's a major tourist attraction, but it's something worth seeing more than once.

Website

Rockwood Conservation Area

Price: $6.86 per adult

Address: 161 Fall St. S., Rockwood, ON

Why You Need To Go: This conservation area is full of natural wonders, including limestone cliffs, caves, and one of the world's largest glacial potholes.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

