9 Natural Wonders To Explore In Ontario This Summer That Aren't The Grotto
Adventure awaits!
Ontario is full of beauty, and this summer, you can explore some of the incredible natural wonders the province has to offer. While The Grotto is always a popular (and gorgeous) spot to see, there are lots of other places to visit as well.
Colourful waterfalls, rolling sand dunes, and more await, so start planning those warm weather road trips.
Flowerpot Island
Price: $8.50 admission per adult
Address: 121 Chi sin tib dek Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Fathom Five National Marine Park, this surreal island features caves, rare plants, and towering pillar rocks that give the island its name. You can reach this spot by taking a boat from Tobermory.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $20 + per vehicle
When: Reopening April 30, 2022
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: These rolling red hills will sweep you away to Mars, and you can enjoy the views from a boardwalk trail. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance.
Greig's Caves
Price: $10 per adult
When: Reopening May 2022
Address: 407 Scenic Caves Rd., Lion's Head, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find 10 massive limestone caves to explore at this spot, with some reaching the size of a barn. The hike includes a lookout over a sparkling blue bay.
Devil's Punchbowl
Price: $7.50 parking per day
Address: Ridge Road, Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: This ribbon waterfall has multicoloured layers of rock that add an extra touch of magic to the site. The area is surrounded by trails and has a viewing platform where you can enjoy the cascade.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Home to the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation, Sandbanks Provincial Park is a dreamy place for a summer adventure. You'll find three white sand beaches and endless blue water here.
Bonnechere Caves
Price: $19 per adult
When: Reopening May 20, 2022
Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip through ancient underground caves where you'll discover fossils, caverns, and more. There's even a waterfall on site to enjoy.
Bathtub Island
Price: Prices vary
Address: 96 Broadway Ave., Wawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This secret natural wonder can be found in Lake Superior Provincial Park near Katherine's Cove. It features a small pool of water encased in rocks, almost like a bathtub, and it's an idyllic spot to float the day away.
McGinnis Lake
Price: Prices vary
Address: 2249 Northeys Bay Rd., Woodview, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located inside Petroglyphs Provincial Park, you can discover the bright turquoise McGinnis Lake, which is one of the only lakes of its kind in Canada. It gets its vibrant shade due to the layers of water that don't intermix, and it's definitely something to see.
Elora Quarry
Price: $10.50 per adult
When: Reopening early June 2022
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by limestone cliffs, this bright blue swimming hole has a sandy beach and it's like a little summer oasis. You can also go tubing nearby in the gorge. Don't forget to purchase a ticket online in advance.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.