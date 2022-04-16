Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

9 Natural Wonders To Explore In Ontario This Summer That Aren't The Grotto

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
The Elora Quarry. Right: Flowerpot Island in Tobermory, Ontario.

The Elora Quarry. Right: Flowerpot Island in Tobermory, Ontario.

Ontario is full of beauty, and this summer, you can explore some of the incredible natural wonders the province has to offer. While The Grotto is always a popular (and gorgeous) spot to see, there are lots of other places to visit as well.

Colourful waterfalls, rolling sand dunes, and more await, so start planning those warm weather road trips.

Flowerpot Island

Price: $8.50 admission per adult

Address: 121 Chi sin tib dek Rd., Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Fathom Five National Marine Park, this surreal island features caves, rare plants, and towering pillar rocks that give the island its name. You can reach this spot by taking a boat from Tobermory.

Website

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $20 + per vehicle

When: Reopening April 30, 2022

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: These rolling red hills will sweep you away to Mars, and you can enjoy the views from a boardwalk trail. Don't forget to make a reservation in advance.

Website

Greig's Caves

Price: $10 per adult

When: Reopening May 2022

Address: 407 Scenic Caves Rd., Lion's Head, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll find 10 massive limestone caves to explore at this spot, with some reaching the size of a barn. The hike includes a lookout over a sparkling blue bay.

Website

Devil's Punchbowl

Price: $7.50 parking per day

Address: Ridge Road, Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: This ribbon waterfall has multicoloured layers of rock that add an extra touch of magic to the site. The area is surrounded by trails and has a viewing platform where you can enjoy the cascade.

Website

Sandbanks Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Home to the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation, Sandbanks Provincial Park is a dreamy place for a summer adventure. You'll find three white sand beaches and endless blue water here.

Website

Bonnechere Caves

Price: $19 per adult

When: Reopening May 20, 2022

Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip through ancient underground caves where you'll discover fossils, caverns, and more. There's even a waterfall on site to enjoy.

Website

Bathtub Island

Price: Prices vary

Address: 96 Broadway Ave., Wawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This secret natural wonder can be found in Lake Superior Provincial Park near Katherine's Cove. It features a small pool of water encased in rocks, almost like a bathtub, and it's an idyllic spot to float the day away.

Website

McGinnis Lake

Price: Prices vary

Address: 2249 Northeys Bay Rd., Woodview, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located inside Petroglyphs Provincial Park, you can discover the bright turquoise McGinnis Lake, which is one of the only lakes of its kind in Canada. It gets its vibrant shade due to the layers of water that don't intermix, and it's definitely something to see.

Website

Elora Quarry

Price: $10.50 per adult

When: Reopening early June 2022

Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by limestone cliffs, this bright blue swimming hole has a sandy beach and it's like a little summer oasis. You can also go tubing nearby in the gorge. Don't forget to purchase a ticket online in advance.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

