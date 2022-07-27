NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

road trips near ottawa

8 Breathtaking Natural Wonders Around Ottawa To Explore This Summer

You don't need to travel far to experience another world.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Sitting in rushing water from Lusk Cave. Right: Hiking to Pink Lake in Gatineau Park.

@ribeirohana_ | Instagram, @lilybuggz | Instagram

The Ottawa region is full of natural beauty and hidden wonders that make for an epic day trip from the city. You can discover so many unique natural phenomena by adventuring around the area.

From ancient caves to rushing waterfalls and calm turquoise lakes, there is much to explore before the summer is over.

Morrison's Quarry

Price: $20 per adult

Address: 1780 Quebec Rte. 105, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: This hidden quarry is nature's playground for thrill seekers. You can scuba dive and bungee jump here or relax on the shore and live your best mermaid life while admiring the turquoise waters.

Website

Bonnechere Caves

Price: $19 per adult

When: Daily until September 30 and the first two weekends of October

Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can venture underground into ancient limestone caves that are full of fossils. They have guided tours every 20 to 30 minutes so you can soak in all the history.

Website

Lusk Caves

Price: $13 per vehicle

Address: Parent Beach, 300 Chem. du Lac-Philippe, Sainte-Cécile-de-Masham, QC

Why You Need To Go: Gatineau Park is home to historic marble caves along the hiking trail that you can even crawl through. The water level within the cave changes throughout the year and can be as high as a metre deep.

Website

Pink Lake

Price: Free

Address: Gatineau Pkwy., Gatineau, Quebec

Why You Need To Go: You can hike a loop trail around this meromictic lake of bright turquoise water. This rare phenomenon is due to the layers of water not mixing.

Website

Pinhey Sand Dunes

Sand dunes in Pinhey Forest in the city of Ottawa.

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Price: Free

Address: P15, Slack Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa has a hidden dessert of sandy dunes that are leftover from the ice age. You can hike through a forest of tall trees to reach these hills of sand which are home to a unique ecosystem of plants and animals.

Website

Chutes de Plaisance

Price: $7 per adult

Address: 200 Chem. Malo #168, Plaisance, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can take a day trip just an hour from Ottawa to admire these rushing waterfalls that are actually taller than Niagara Falls. You can bring a picnic, stroll along a flat trail and learn the history of the area in an on-site museum.

Website

Whitewater Rapids

Price: Free to view

Address: Ottawa River, Whitewater Region, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Ottawa region offers some incredible rapids for Whitewater rafting. There are multiple companies in the area that offer rafting options from afternoon trips to overnight adventures, in three different intensity levels. You can also visit the Whitewater Region and admire rapids from the shore.

Website

Princess Louise Falls

Price: Free

Address: St Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This hidden waterfall and creek are just steps away from the road, so you don’t have to go far to see them. The amount of rushing water varies per season and flows into a gorge that you can look down into.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

