This Ziplining Course Near Ottawa Will Have You Flying Over A Gorge With Rushing Waterfalls
You can also climb along the gorge face.🧗
Thrill seekers, this one is for you. You can fly over a river gorge on a zipline course in Quebec. One canyon zipline is 400-feet long and the other is 1000-feet long.
Chutes Coulonge Park is an easy day trip from Ottawa as it is less than two hours away. Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime as you soar over whitewater rapids.
Don't worry about the beauty of the surrounding gorge rushing by too quickly. New this year, you can ride the zipline courses twice for no additional cost. The canyon ziplines are not for young kids and you need to be at least four-foot-six to ride them.
You'll get to ride the zipline course twice for the price of $39.95 per person. The park offers combo packages so you can add a treetop obstacle course to your day for a total price of $59.95.
If you're looking to take the adventure to the next level you can try the Via Ferrata, using cables and anchors to climb along the face of the canyon. There are different packages to choose from with the most extreme one including the gorge climb, four zip lines, two suspension bridges and an obstacle course.
Alternatively, if you have a friend who is afraid of heights the historical park activities are a low-key option. You can enjoy a walk along the gorge river and admire a view of waterfalls, check out artifacts in the museum and test your balance on a low ropes obstacle course.
Chutes Coulonge Park
Price: $39.95 per zipline ticket
Address: 100 Prom. Du-Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a thrilling adventure less than two hours from Ottawa by ziplining through a gorge with whitewater rapids.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.