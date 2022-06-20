NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario road trip

This Scenic Train Tour In Ontario Will Lead To You Hidden Waterfalls & Rides Over A Canyon

You'll be surrounded by rugged wilderness.

Ottawa Staff Writer
Agawa train going through forests and over rivers in Northern Ontario.

Agawa train going through forests and over rivers in Northern Ontario.

@sault.ste.marie | Instagram, @jeffvisualart | Instagram

There's no need to hike all day and work up a sweat to see some truly breathtaking views in Ontario. You can hop aboard a scenic train tour that will surround you with wilderness.

The Agawa Canyon Tour Train leads you through the rugged landscape of Northern Ontario, passing lush forests, going over canyons and taking you to a park with waterfalls that can only be accessed by train.

This full-day adventure is available as of August 1, and tickets are already on sale.

Your journey begins from downtown Sault Ste. Marie for a 366-kilometre round-trip ride that offers endless beauty. Life will seem to slow down as you essentially enter a "Group of Seven" landscape painting.

You'll learn about the region and upcoming sights from an audio recording as you admire the scenery from your window. It will play out loud in English and is also available via headsets in German, French, Korean, Japanese and Mandarin. The train climbs the edge of the Agawa Canyon wall and dips down to the canyon floor.

In the middle of your adventure, you'll get to explore Agawa Canyon Park, an area that can only be accessed by rail. You will have 90 minutes to hike or picnic, however you want to spend your time. There are multiple waterfalls you can walk to or you can hike up over 300 steps to a panoramic lookout, 250 feet up above the canyon floor.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. You can plan ahead for a fall date to enjoy the lush green trees turning into pops of orange, red and yellow. This year the peak season for spotting fall colours is between September 17 and October 10.

Agawa Train

Price: $135 per adult

When: August 1 - October 10, 2022 (Tickets on sale now)

Address: 99 Huron St., Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy the comfort of the train as you admire wilderness and landscapes that look like a painting. The tour leads you to a hidden park with waterfalls and more wonderful views.

Website

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...