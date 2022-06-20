This Scenic Train Tour In Ontario Will Lead To You Hidden Waterfalls & Rides Over A Canyon
You'll be surrounded by rugged wilderness.
There's no need to hike all day and work up a sweat to see some truly breathtaking views in Ontario. You can hop aboard a scenic train tour that will surround you with wilderness.
The Agawa Canyon Tour Train leads you through the rugged landscape of Northern Ontario, passing lush forests, going over canyons and taking you to a park with waterfalls that can only be accessed by train.
This full-day adventure is available as of August 1, and tickets are already on sale.
Your journey begins from downtown Sault Ste. Marie for a 366-kilometre round-trip ride that offers endless beauty. Life will seem to slow down as you essentially enter a "Group of Seven" landscape painting.
You'll learn about the region and upcoming sights from an audio recording as you admire the scenery from your window. It will play out loud in English and is also available via headsets in German, French, Korean, Japanese and Mandarin. The train climbs the edge of the Agawa Canyon wall and dips down to the canyon floor.
In the middle of your adventure, you'll get to explore Agawa Canyon Park, an area that can only be accessed by rail. You will have 90 minutes to hike or picnic, however you want to spend your time. There are multiple waterfalls you can walk to or you can hike up over 300 steps to a panoramic lookout, 250 feet up above the canyon floor.
Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. You can plan ahead for a fall date to enjoy the lush green trees turning into pops of orange, red and yellow. This year the peak season for spotting fall colours is between September 17 and October 10.
Agawa Train
Price: $135 per adult
When: August 1 - October 10, 2022 (Tickets on sale now)
Address: 99 Huron St., Sault Ste. Marie, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy the comfort of the train as you admire wilderness and landscapes that look like a painting. The tour leads you to a hidden park with waterfalls and more wonderful views.