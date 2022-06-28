There's A Train From Toronto To New York City & It'll Be Like Taking The Scenic Route
Step right up!🚂🗽
Attention all travellers: you can now hop on board a train from the Big Smoke all the way to the Big Apple.
On Monday, June 27, Amtrak, in partnership with VIA Rail, announced that it's bringing back the Maple Leaf train from Toronto to New York City after being shut down for the last two years.
Anyone interested in taking this train ride can already book their tickets, as the first train from the 6ix to NYC has already left Union Station earlier on Tuesday morning.
"After two years of [the] pandemic, people are eager to travel again this summer, and the Maple Leaf experience allows passengers on both sides of the border to book a beautiful vacation and travel beyond Toronto on VIA Rail trains that can connect them right across Canada," VIA Rail's Senior Director for Commercial Affairs, Michael Acosta, said in the news release.
Map of the Maple Leaf trains route from Toronto to New York City.Amtrak
So, what will the whole trip be like? Well, the around twelve-and-a-half-hour train ride will take you past Niagara Falls, by the Finger Lakes, and through the Hudson River Valley before it arrives at Penn Station, which is right in the heart of Manhattan and down the street from the Empire State Building.
It will also be making tons of stops along the way, including St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Rochester and Buffalo before ending off in NYC.
There are a few things travellers need to keep in mind if they choose to go on the train between Canada and the U.S.
On top of wearing a mask on the train, passengers heading into the U.S. have to be fully vaccinated with a WHO U.S. FDA-approved vaccine. Anyone going into Canada will have to use the ArriveCAN app to provide their vaccination records.
Travellers can go to the Amtrack website for a full list of what they need to know before hopping onboard.
Amtrak Maple Leaf Train
The Amtrak train from Toronto to New York.
Price: Starting at $312 round trip (confirmed at the time of this article's publication)
When: Starting June 27
Address: Toronto's Union Station to New York City's Penn Station
Why You Need To Go: You can skip out on going to the airport and opt for a train ride instead where you can take in all of the sights from Ontario to New York state as you make your way to the Big Apple.
Accessibility: Reservations for accessible space are required in advance. Anyone in a wheeled chair can go across high platforms by using a bridge plate and low-level platforms through a station-based mobile lift, with Amtrak's assistance.
