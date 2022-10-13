Canadians Think A New Yorker Must Be Describing Toronto When He Says Why He Loves It There
"EXACTLY!! Just like Toronto and most of Canada!!🌻🖐"
A 27-year-long resident in New York told a TikToker why he loves it there and many Canadians took to the comment section saying it sounds exactly like Toronto.
New York is known for being a melting pot, where people from all walks of life go to visit and even live, so when a content creator stopped a man on the street and asked him his favorite thing about the Big Apple, he responded without hesitation.
"Years ago, I saw a table in a Japanese restaurant, Midtown, lunchtime. Maybe a dozen people. Nobody the same color. Nobody the same accent," he said, and then made a hand gesture with his pointer finger and forefinger intertwined interpreting that they were a close-knit group.
The man continued to say that's the "future of humankind" and "that's New York."
The TikTok was posted on October 11 and received 1.8 million views. It also received thousands of comments and those from Canada felt it sounded eerily close to the Ontario city.
"EXACTLY!! Just like Toronto and most of Canada!!🌻🖐" said one user.
Another comment asked if he was describing Toronto, and one person said it sounded exactly like it, only "with less racism".
Many users who were born and raised in the city were happy with the man's response.
"Thank you. Beautiful. So old fashioned and unpopular and misunderstood today. Love NYC. Born and bred. ❤️"
Users in the comments agreed there's an "electricity and energy" about the state.
The creator who made the video typically goes around parks in NYC and stops various people to ask them questions about their stay in The Empire State.