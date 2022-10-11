A New Yorker Showed The Smallest Apartment For Rent & TikTok Is Trying To Make It Make Sense
There is a shared bathroom. 🚽😳
New York apartments for rent are a dime a dozen, but to find an affordable monthly price point with a nice livable space is like searching for a needle in a haystack. So much so, a lot of residents have been moving to Florida.
One realtor in the city recorded on TikTok a tiny rental he found and shocked the Internet. In fact, viewers flooded the comments trying to make sense of the size vs. fees and they just couldn't believe NY has "the audacity".
The video was uploaded a week ago and 3.4 million people saw what there is to offer in the real estate market. It's located in Greenwich Village just about five minutes away from Washington Square Park.
When you enter, you walk into a narrow, rectangular room with a window. Then, you turn around and face the entryway and towards a small kitchenette, which includes a sink, mini refrigerator/freezer and two cabinets above the sink and one below it.
The closet is behind the kitchen area next to the front door with limited space. There is no bathroom in the unit, but there is a shared toilet and shower in the hallway.
The price for this place is $1,975/month, which caused an uproar with viewers.
@omerlabock
Let me know if you find a smaller apartment!! #nyc #nycapartment #apartmenttour #realestate #tinyapartment
"My iPhone has more storage Than that," one person joked. Many others couldn't get over that there was a shared bathroom.
A Texan said the whole place looks the size of just her closet in Dallas/Fort Worth. One viewer said her college dorm was bigger than this place.
Some commented trying to make sense of the unit.
"Me: well, at least it’s not $2,000 😐😭," said a user on the app. Another tried comparing it to 1920s living just with windows.
One TikToker published that you can get a three-bedroom and two-bathroom place for the same price in Indiana.
Whatever the case might be, it is on the market awaiting for a potential tenant to sign the lease.