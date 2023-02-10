A TikToker Opened A Mystery Window In Her 'Weird' NY Apartment & It Was Creepy AF
”Haunted, absolutely haunted."
Living in a place like New York City can come with its perks, but there are also some downsides that you need to keep in mind before making the big move, especially when it comes to housing.
One TikToker shared the not-so-glamorous side of renting an apartment in New York City, and the story will make you a little uncomfortable.
NYC renter Gabrielle Browdy recently shared a story time about how she finally investigated a mysterious "window" in her bathroom, and the results were so creepy. Her TikTok video shows the tiny window opening up to a random abyss of darkness, and the video has already been viewed 7.7 million times.
Browdy began her video by saying, “I’m standing in my shower in New York City. And this (window) has always been here, and it's always been sealed shut, and New York is weird, and sometimes there's just like windows that actually don't have a purpose in certain places.”
"I was really adventurous and wanting to see if it open, which it does,” Browdy says before demonstrating opening the window.
When she opens the window, there is nothing but complete darkness on the other side, and it’s safe to say, it looks a little creepy.
“…and I think it leads to a room,” a very uncomfortable Browdy says to the camera before ending the video.
Commenters under the video shared her worry, and many asked her to double-check what was on the other side.
One commenter wrote: “babe r u alive it’s been two weeks.”
Another user suggested that she “put a bar of wood on the top part to stop anyone from opening it from the other side.”
“Who remembers the other girl who had a whole second apartment behind her bathroom mirror,” wrote another commenter, referring to the viral videos of TikToker @samanthartsoe, in which she did find another room on the other side of her washroom.
Finally, Browdy posted a video updating her viewers on what happened with the window, and the good news is that her building management team was very proactive and bolted the window down for Browdy’s safety.
The building management also informed Browdy that it was a “trash shoot” on the other end.
However, commenters were not buying the whole “trash shoot” explanation and asked her to open the window again and give a peek at what was on the other side.
Browdy somehow managed to get the window open again and in a separate video, filmed outside the window with a flashlight on.
In the video, you can get a clear view of what was on the other side, and it’s a direct view of the ground closed off by four walls. At the bottom, there are a few miscellaneous items scattered around, including a ladder.
One person pointed out in the comment section that the “ladder looks mighty clean.”
“Sometimes I forget NYC is a real place and not just a dystopia in movies,” wrote another user.
One user commented, “I’m invested lol,” to which Browdy made a follow-up video, explaining the deep investigative dive she did to find out exactly the purpose of the window in her washroom.
“I know; same. I did some Rabbit Hole Research,” Browdy says in her video. “Turns out my building was a hospital for lower-class families dying of tuberculosis.”
“And that cute window that we all fell in love with was used to bring them food. I get to be reminded of that every time we take a shower.”
One person commented: ”Haunted, absolutely haunted. No way in hell it’s not, omg.”
“Well don’t open that again lol,” wrote another.
Apparently if you want an affordable place to live in New York City, you might just have to put up with a "haunted" former hospital!