A TikTok Video Tour Shows NYC's 'Smallest Apartment' & The Washroom Is Nowhere To Be Seen
This TikToker doesn't even have a stove 😩
New York City is notorious for its crappy apartments and extremely steep rent prices, but one TikToker just revealed that he might have the worst deal in the city.
User @axelwebber posted a video on TikTok giving a tour of his tiny 75-square-foot studio in NYC’s highly-coveted West Village, and it's amassed almost 24 million views because you really have to see it to believe it.
Webber cheerfully begins the video by saying: “Here’s what it’s like, living in the smallest apartment in New York.”
@axelwebber
#nyc #livinglikerockstar #carbohydrates
He quickly warns viewers and tells them to lower their expectations, but nothing could prepare us for what he was about to show.
His studio apartment is missing many essential things one would need to live a normal life, such as a toilet.
As if having no toilet wasn’t baffling enough, the rental also doesn’t seem to have a shower, stove or oven.
It also makes no sense architecturally because there is a sink as soon as you walk through the door right next to the "kitchen."
The so-called "kitchen" consists of a small fridge with a microwave resting on it and a tiny pantry space right above.
Webber also hilariously shows off the single bowl and plate he owns, which take up a substantial chunk of the pantry space.
Moving not even a foot away from the kitchen and sink, you come to his living area, which consists of a twin-size bunk bed with a small space underneath it where Webber has placed a bigger queen-size mattress to sleep on.
The other corner of his room is the closet, which is just open shelving, and that's it. That’s his entire living situation, all shown in a short 46-second video.
People in the comments had some seriously hilarious things to say about his unusual living situation.
"Bestie where’s the bathroom?” the top comment said.
Webber responded to all the questions about his washroom and made a separate video showing the communal toilet shared by all the tenants on his floor.
Another commenter said: “This is half a dorm room. Are you OK?”
Others were confused as to why anyone would be willing to live in such conditions just for the sake of living in NYC.
Someone even said: “Harry Potter's closet is bigger.”
“If I came home after a long day and my one dish was dirty, I would lose my mind," said one commenter.
A dirty dish, a washroom to share with strangers and 75 square feet of living space.
Who wouldn’t lose their mind?