A Woman Asked TikTok To Find A Flirty Guy From Her Vacation & They Found His Wife Too

His wife was not too happy about the situation. 😬😓

Global Staff Writer
micarenee | TikTok

Sometimes, it's best to let what happens on vacation stay on vacation.

A woman turned to TikTok for help with finding a mystery man she met at the beach, and boy did the TikTok detectives come in clutch.

The woman, Mica Renee, explained that she met a charming stranger at the beach but she lost his contact info, and she really wanted to reconnect with him.

"TikTok help me find this man I met in Miami," she wrote in the text over a video that shows the two together.

"He walked right in the ocean to introduce himself to me," she wrote. "I was lit when he gave me his number. I'm counting on yaw!"

@micarenee

TikTok I come to you today cause I heard what you do for others 😭 I think he said he’s from Detroit 😂 #fyp #helpmefindhim #boostofhope #viral

Renee captioned the video, "TikTok I come to you today cause I heard what you do for others. I think he said he's from Detroit."

She added more detail about the encounter in a follow-up video.

"My friend was taking pics of me when he came up to me and introduced himself. My friend thought he was bold, so she kept recording. After we got out of the ocean, he did give me his number, but I was lit, and I thought I saved it, but I didn't."

The funniest thing is that the Tiktoker foreshadowed the situation with the last text caption on the video.

"Hopefully, he ain't married," she wrote in the first video.

Soon after posting the original video, which has amassed 5.3 million views, Renee posted a not-so-positive update.

TikTok had helped her find not only the guy, but also his wife.

"So the update is that he is indeed married, and I won't be reaching out to him," Renee says in the video. "His wife did request that I leave my post up, as you can see in this clip," at which point she shows a screenshot of her conversation with his wife.

@micarenee

Reply to @micarenee #fyp #reply

In the chat, Renee apologized to his wife and said, "Sis I'm so sorry I had no clue something like this would happen. I wish the best for you and your kids. I won't be reaching out to him."

To which his wife replied: "It's not your fault. […] But thank you for posting this."

Renee's original video has been flooded with comments blaming her for the situation, but many users have backed her up.

One woman commented, "The amount of people bashing this woman for posting this and not bashing the married man for approaching is astounding."

She ended her latest video by giving the following warning: "All I have to say is, ladies, don't believe in fairy tales — you may go viral."

