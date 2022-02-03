Sections

An Uber Driver On TikTok Unexpectedly Picked Up Her 'Man' & He Was With Another Woman

That sounds like one hell of an awkward car ride 😬

Global Staff Writer
An Uber Driver On TikTok Unexpectedly Picked Up Her 'Man' & He Was With Another Woman
@jword444 | TikTok

The only thing that sounds worse than catching your partner with another person is catching them and then giving them a car ride to their destination.

That became a reality for TikToker and Uber driver Jen Worden (@jword444), who had the brutal experience of accepting a ride request from her "man" and then picking him up along with another woman.

Worden posted aTikTok video in which she acts out the bizarre car ride. The caption over the video says: "When you decide to stay in on Friday, drive for Uber, and your man gets in the back seat with another girl."

@jword444

THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED HAHAHA #fyp #uber #hinge #foryou

The video has since amassed more than 3 million views and has left people with many questions, prompting Worden to make a storytime post explaining what happened.

In a video titled "Uber Part 1," Worden clarifies that she and the guy weren't actually dating but that they had "met on Hinge and things were going well."

While recalling the experience on a TikTok, Worden explained that at first, she didn't realize who she had picked up until they started talking.

The pair were talking about their friends, whom Worden had met, so when she recognized the names, she looked in the rearview mirror.

That's when she realized who she had picked up.

"I look in the rearview mirror, and we make eye contact and that's when we both know. I knew it was him. He knew it was me. We had our masks on, so that's why it was hard to tell at first," explained Worden.

Heads up: the following videos contain some coarse language.

@jword444

Reply to @ryanebrady #part1 #uber #hinge

"So we go the whole entire ride, and he doesn't say anything. That's when I'm like, wait… what's happening right now?"

She dropped them off at their destination and received a call from him 5 minutes later in which he apologized for not saying anything while in the car.

"At that point, I guess I was trying to figure out were they just friends? Were they on a date? What the f*** just happened?"

Worden said in a part-two video they talked again the next day, and the guy mostly convinced her that he and the girl were "just really good friends." She said she still had her doubts though because he'd talked in the past about a fling with a friend, even though he denied that this woman was that friend.

Days later, Worden discovered another plot twist.

She and her two girlfriends went out to a bar for drinks where their friend was a bartender.

The bartender brought up Worden's then-viral TikTok and told her that she actually knew the other girl. Not only did she know the other girl, but that girl also happened to be at the bar at the same time.

"No f****** way she's here right now. I should talk to her," Worden recalls saying. "We should talk it out because she probably already saw the TikTok."

Worden finds out that he and the other girl were most definitely more than just friends.

@jword444

Reply to @morgsmaz #greenscreenvideo #uber #hinge #part3

"The girl comes up to me, we start talking, and it is confirmed that that was the girl he had a thing with," said Worden. "So I text him, and I'm like, 'I have a funny story, and we need to talk about it.' So he comes to the bar with both of us there."

At this point, the man knew there was no way out of the situation and finally came clean to Worden.

"There was really nothing else to say. For a while, we just kinda sat and had a drink, and that's it. That's the story."

