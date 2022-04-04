A Woman Asked Her Fiance To Switch An Engagement Ring She 'Hated' & TikTok Is Divided Over It
"It's been really hard to fake liking it."
Imagine dropping a few grand on a diamond ring to propose to your person, only for them to tell you they hate it a week later.
TikToker Brittany Finn shared the story of when she had to confess to her fiancé that she hated the ring he got her, and it's garnered a lot of mixed feelings from viewers.
The TikTok video, which has now amassed over 3 million views on the app, has people debating whether it's cool to tell your fiancé that you don't love the engagement ring, even if you do love them.
She titled the video "how I told my husband I didn't like my engagement ring," and it's generated so many feelings since she posted it in late March.
"So, after being proposed to, I went home, and everyone who I was close to knew that I wanted a halo [cut ring]. So when they saw the ring, specifically my mom, she was like, 'Oh my gosh, like, how are you feeling?' " To which Finn responded: "Oh, my gosh, I'm so happy. Like, I'm so excited to be married."
However, when her mom interrogated her about the question, Finn couldn't help but burst into tears and confess: "I hate it."
Her parent's advice was to stay quiet and ask for a replacement for their fifth anniversary.
So Finn decided to "just not gonna say anything. I'm gonna shut my mouth for now."
After celebrating all weekend, Finn went back to school, and that's when she really started to feel it. People would ask her about the ring, she'd lie and say she loved it, the she'd go to her room "every single time and cry."
Eventually, she called her then-fiancé and confessed her feelings.
"I just really wanted to talk to you about the ring. And I love you a lot. I love that you put an effort to pick this out. And this isn't something that needs to be addressed right now," she said to him. "But I really just want to be honest with you and transparent. I really don't like the ring."
Apparently, her fiancé was super understanding about the whole situation, and the couple was able to return the ring and replace it with Finn's dream halo ring.
"I was ring-less for like two months before we went shopping, but I ended up getting the ring that I wanted, and he was so nice."
People in the comments were torn about the whole situation, but some were particularly brutal.
One user commented: "When the ring is more important than the guy… I feel super bad for him."
"Love is more important," another user commented.
However, other commenters were on Finn's side.
One person argued that "if you're going to wear something on your hand forever, it only matters what YOU think about it. I changed my e-ring too! Happy you did it right away!'
Finn made a bunch of follow-up videos showing the rings and talking further about the experience.
She even got her now-husband, Patrick, to make a cameo in one of the videos and give his take on the situation.
"First, I was a little surprised, a little shocked. But I thought that the idea of not replacing the ring until our fifth anniversary was even more ridiculous. So I wanted to replace the ring for you because that's something that was really important for you," said Patrick.
"I love you, so I replaced the ring."