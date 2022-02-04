Sections

A Woman On TikTok Found A Naked Man In Her Car's Trunk & He'd Been Hiding There For Days

"Why are you in my trunk, and are you naked?”

Global Staff Writer
@bethanycoker | TikTok

What would you even do if you found a naked man in your trunk?

TikToker Bethany Coker stayed pretty cool when that happened to her recently, in a bizarre encounter that she shared online.

Coker's wildly popular TikTok video shows her confronting the naked guy, whom she suspects had been hiding out in her trunk for at least three days.

The strange story goes back a few days prior to the discovery, when she uploaded a TikTok about an usual mess on the seat of her car. She says she went into her car after a night out and noticed that her front seat was completely covered in mud.

“It looks like someone rolled around in f---ing mud and got into my car,” said Coker in the video. “We were out wheeling last night, but I don’t f---ing think this was me.”

@bethanycoker

~my car was home all night while we were out wheeling til 2am and I started it up this morning not paying attention, only to come back to get in it, and notice the MUD #wtf #mybuttiswet #foryou #fuckoff #fyp

She then cleaned up the mess with a sofa cleaner and guessed that a muddy homeless person must've slept in the car.

She had no idea how close she was.

Fast-forward two days and Coker posted another update: She'd found an actual person hiding out in her trunk, and he was completely naked.

The caption of the TikTok reads: “This guy has been in my trunk since SATURDAY fully naked. It’s currently Tuesday. Guess I found out where the mud came from…”

@bethanycoker

This guy has been in my trunk since SATURDAY fully naked. It’s currently Tuesday. Guess I found out where the mud came from… #whatthefuck #foryou #fyp #nakedman #subaru #icannot #wtf

The video shows Coker actually talking to the man through the back seat in hopes of finding out what happened.

"Why are you in my trunk and are you naked?” she asked.

He responded with a simple “Yeah,” and then added: “It’s a right of passage."

Dumbfounded by what was happening, Coker asked him how he even managed to get in the trunk.

"I'm the son of the Pope," he replied.

The following clip shows police at the scene, and even they look confused.

When the cops tried to get the man out of the trunk, he stops them to ask if he can put his pants on first.

"Yeah, we’d really appreciate that,” an officer says.

The video ends with one cop saying: “In my whole career, I’ve never come across anything like that.”

It's still unclear exactly where the incident happened, but Coker did suggest that the man had some mental health issues and had been missing for a while.

"I found him," she said.

