ontario police

A Naked Ontario Man Crashed His Car & Broke Into A House Racking Up A Wild List Of Charges

The 40-year-old naked man has been arrested.

Toronto Staff Writer
Waterloo Regional Police car stopping a vehicle.

Waterloo Regional Police car stopping a vehicle.

WRPSToday | Twitter

A 40-year-old Cambridge man managed to get into a whole lot of trouble after deciding to drive "unclothed," according to Waterloo Regional Police.

On February 26, police were called at around 4:15 p.m. to Jamieson Parkway and Lardner Street in Cambridge for reports of "a collision." Once they arrived, they found a lot more, including a break-in, assault, property damage, and a naked man, according to a press release.

A video of the events was captured and posted to YouTube, showcasing the man's frantic behaviour from the crash to his arrest.

Through their investigation, police found that a naked man in a white Volkswagen driving "south on Lardner Street" rear-ended a grey Dodge, causing it to crash into another parked vehicle.

The naked man then fled the crash and entered a nearby restaurant "causing property damage," and returned to the scene to try and leave in his vehicle.

Several people can be seen attempting to stop the driver from leaving the scene in the video.

A tow truck managed to block the indecent driver in, but the driver seemed to be persistent on leaving and "rammed the tow truck." However, a second tow truck managed to block the driver from escaping.

Apparently, the man fled on foot, broke into a nearby home, and assaulted a resident.

Police officers managed to arrest the driver, and he was "transported by Region of Waterloo Paramedics to a local hospital for treatment." The driver of the grey Dodge and the victim of the assault suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The apprehended man has been charged with "Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Break and Enter - Commit Indictable Offence (Assault), Careless Driving, Fail to Properly Wear Seat Belt, Speeding, [and] Race Motor Vehicle."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

