An Ontario Car Crash Sent 2 Children To Hospital Yesterday & OPP Are Investigating

Motorists are being warned to slow down and pay attention.

Toronto Staff Writer
Acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk. Right: One of the vehicles involved in the crash

A car crash has put two children in the hospital with serious injuries and left members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with questions.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk reported that the incident occurred at St. John's Road East and Cockshutt Road near Port Dover at around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, after two vehicles collided.

The Norfolk County Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, who were also on the scene, transported the victims to a nearby hospital.

"Two young children were taken to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for injuries. I don't know what those injuries are as of yet," Sanchuck said.

Details on what caused the collision are sparse. However, the OPP member did warn motorists to pay attention and "check twice" before proceeding through the intersection.

"We need to really slow down, pay attention to our surroundings, and just make sure we're getting to where we're going but more importantly getting home safely to our families," he added.

The OPP investigation is in its early stages, but Sanchuck revealed that more information would be released on the incident when it becomes available.

"If I have any further update information, I will definitely let you know, but please take care and stay safe," he concluded.

OPP released no information regarding the damages to the vehicles involved in the collision, but a badly banged-up car can be seen in the background of Sanchuck's report.

Last month, three children were injured after their vehicle flipped over on Highway 6, and police believe the driver involved was impaired.

