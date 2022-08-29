6 People Were Killed In A Car Crash In Barrie & Police Said They Were Reported Missing
Six people who were reported missing were found dead in a car crash in Barrie by police early Sunday morning.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On August 28, at around 2 a.m., officers said they located the single-vehicle accident in the area of McKay Road and County Road 27. Jennett Mays of the Barrie Police Service told CTV News that officers found four men and two women in the vehicle, who were all in their early 20s.
\u201cMissing persons update: At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, the Barrie Police Service located a fatal single motor vehicle collision in the area of McKay Road and County Road 27. 1/4\u201d— Barrie Police (@Barrie Police) 1661693637
According to a City of Barrie statement to Narcity, the accident happened in an area where there's construction and the intersection at McKay Road West and Veteran's Drive has been fully shut down since the spring.
"The area was a construction site being managed by City contractors to deliver the design, construction and financing of the water, sewer and road work along McKay Road and Veterans Road to service new development in this area," Chief Administrative Officer, Michael Prowse, said in a written statement.
Barrie Police confirmed in a follow-up tweet that the people inside the vehicle were believed to be the six missing persons they were looking for earlier that weekend. The original tweet regarding the details of the missing individuals appears to have since been deleted by police.
"The Barrie Police Service offers sincere condolences to the families and loved ones involved," they tweeted.
While no other information has been provided about the six individuals, one has been identified by a local lacrosse league on Facebook.
The Barrie Minor Lacrosse Association posted a tribute to Luke West after hearing that one of their "most beloved players and coaches" had passed away.
"Westy - the impact that you had on your teammates, coaches, and the young men you coached is immeasurable. Few have ever worked harder in Bomber Blue, few can claim to have lifted us so high," reads the post.
"We love you, we miss you, and we are grateful for the time that we had with you."
Many are offering their condolences to the families
Barrie mayor, Jeff Lehman, called the accident a "shocking and horrible tragedy", and expressed his condolences to the six families on Twitter.
\u201cA shocking and horrible tragedy has happened, taking the lives of six young people with their whole future ahead of them. As a parent myself this is the worst nightmare. The six families in our city who are devastated this morning need all of our compassion and support, Barrie.\u201d— Jeff Lehman (@Jeff Lehman) 1661698112
"As a parent myself, this is the worst nightmare. The six families in our city who are devastated this morning need all of our compassion and support, Barrie," wrote Lehman.
The City also lowered all of the flags at City Hall to fly at half-mast in honour of the lives lost in the accident.
Premier Doug Ford shared his "deepest condolences" to the loved ones of those who died in the accident, too.
"We are holding you all in our hearts during this time of unspeakable pain," Ford tweeted.
Anyone with any information at all about what happened is asked to reach out to Barrie Police.
Narcity reached out to the Barrie Police Service for additional details but didn't hear back before this article was published.
