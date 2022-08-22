NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

peel regional police

3 Teenage Siblings Died In A Brampton Car Crash This Weekend After Colliding Into A Tree

The car was engulfed in flames following the crash.

Toronto Staff Writer
Conestoga Drive and Elmvale Avenue in Brampton.

Google Maps

Three teenage siblings died in a fiery car crash this weekend in Brampton.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) report that the collision took place at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, in the area of Conestoga Drive and Elmvale Avenue, according to a tweet.

PRP Constable Taryn Hill told Narcity the siblings were 16, 17 and 19 years old.

The three teenagers were in one vehicle when they crashed into a tree, according to police.

"Police, fire and paramedics arrived on scene to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames," said Hill.

Hill said the three siblings were still in the vehicle at the time of the fire and that they were found dead.

CP24 reports that the vehicle was a white Honda Civic travelling southbound before leaving the road for an unidentified reason.

Hill confirmed that, at this time, the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the identities of the teens have yet to be released.

Conestoga Road at Sandalwood Parkway was closed down on Saturday, but the area reopened later that day.

PRP's Major Collision Bureau is asking that anyone with dashcam footage, video facing the street, or any other information about the accident to come forward and call investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

