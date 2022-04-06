Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A GTA Teen Has Been Sentenced For The Death Of 2 Siblings Hit By A Car In A Driveway

The incident happened in Vaughan last year.

Toronto Editorial Fellow
York Regional Police Car.

York Regional Police Car.

Hillelfrei | Wikimedia Commons

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

A teen from Richmond Hill has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, after killing two children in a collision in Vaughan last year.

In a press release on April 4, York Regional Police announced that the 17-year-old driver had been sentenced to 12 months in open custody, which is to be followed by six months of being under supervision in the community for the death of the children in the GTA.

The Honorable Justice David Rose also sentenced the teen to a six-year driving probation.

On May 16, 2021, a 4-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister were struck by a black Mercedes that police said had reportedly gone off the road and into a residential driveway on Athabasca Drive in Vaughan.

Both children were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where police said they later died. A man was also taken to the hospital, but with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said that the teen, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, was arrested at the scene.

Police said he had pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and two counts of dangerous driving causing death on December 2, 2021.

"I have to accept we were completely helpless and vulnerable to the recklessness of a stranger. I have to accept the devastation on my family. And I have to accept the laws that protect the guilty,” Ketan Chaudhari, one of the children's parents, told CTV News Toronto reporters.

"I have to carry the guilt and the regret for the rest of my life. I’m angry and devastated and I hate all of these things that I have to accept."

