An Empty Vehicle 'Rolled Onto' A Woman In Mississauga & She Died From Her Injuries

The incident happened on Sunday.

The intersection of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive in Mississauga.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

A woman died after an empty vehicle rolled over her in a driveway in Mississauga this weekend.

On Sunday, May 8, Peel Regional Police shared in a tweet that the fatal incident took place around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Southdown Road and Truscott Drive.

According to officers, an unoccupied vehicle "rolled onto" the woman in a driveway, and she was taken to a local hospital.

Per Global News, paramedics said that she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said that the woman died as a result of her injuries from the incident.

Media relations officer for Peel Regional Police Constable Heather Cannon told Narcity that she believes the Major Collision Bureau attended the scene and that they are calling it an "unfortunate" and "tragic" incident.

The victim hasn't been identified by police, but Cannon said the woman's family is looking for privacy. The woman was 58 years old, CBC News reports.

Cannon said no further updates could be shared at this time.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

