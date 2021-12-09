Young Child In Stroller Hit By Car In Brampton & Sent To Hospital With Serious Injuries
Police say they are waiting for an update on the child's condition.
A young child in a stroller was hit by a vehicle last night in Brampton and sent to the hospital with "serious injuries."
The collision took place near Avondale Boulevard and Autumn Boulevard, and Peel Regional Police told Narcity they received a call about the incident just before 6 p.m. on December 8.
COLLISION:
- Avondale Blvd & Autumn Blvd #Brampton
- Collision involving a pedestrian & a vehicle
- Pedestrian is a young child in stroller
- Child has gone to local hospital
- Injuries are serious, unknown if life threatening
- C/R at 5:58 p.m.
- PR21-0412503
— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 9, 2021
The young child was transported to a local hospital, and police said they are waiting for "updates on the condition of the child," but did say that the child's injuries are "non-life-threatening."
The driver and vehicle remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, according to police.
Peel Regional Paramedics told Narcity they were called to the scene at 5:59 p.m. and that no one else was treated for injuries.
Paramedics confirmed that the child was the only individual transported to the hospital.
According to police, the incident is still under investigation. Police ask that anyone who witnessed it speak with them and help determine the "exact sequence of events that occurred that led to this collision."