A 1-Year-Old Boy In Toronto Was Fatally Struck By A Car In A Parking Lot Last Night

Traffic Services are investigating the boy’s death.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Police Service car.

Lester69 | Dreamstime

A young boy was hit by a car in a parking lot last night and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Toronto Police Services (TPS) were called to Lakeshore Boulevard and Albert Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18.

In a tweet posted at 7:41p.m., TPS reported a "toddler or young child" had been struck and was injured "under the car."

Police said the vehicle remained at the scene.

TPS tweeted an update just after 7:45 p.m., confirming that the child's injuries were "very serious" and "life-threatening."

Police assisted paramedics in an "emergency run," and roads in the area were closed down as Traffic Services investigated.

The child was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Toronto Paramedic Services initially told Narcity the child was male but couldn't confirm the child's age. Later, Sean Shapiro of Traffic Services confirmed to Narcity that the boy was 1 year old.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

