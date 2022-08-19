A 1-Year-Old Boy In Toronto Was Fatally Struck By A Car In A Parking Lot Last Night
Traffic Services are investigating the boy’s death.
A young boy was hit by a car in a parking lot last night and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Toronto Police Services (TPS) were called to Lakeshore Boulevard and Albert Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18.
In a tweet posted at 7:41p.m., TPS reported a "toddler or young child" had been struck and was injured "under the car."
Police said the vehicle remained at the scene.
COLLISION:
Lake Shore Blvd + Albert Av
* 7:31 pm *
- In a parking lot
- Pedestrian struck
- Reports the pedestrian is a toddler or young child
- Under the car
- Reports child is injured
- Car has stayed o/s
- Police/Medics en route#GO1596985
^dh pic.twitter.com/vwz3basMpq
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 18, 2022
TPS tweeted an update just after 7:45 p.m., confirming that the child's injuries were "very serious" and "life-threatening."
Police assisted paramedics in an "emergency run," and roads in the area were closed down as Traffic Services investigated.
COLLISION:
Lake Shore Blvd + Albert Av
- Police/Medics with child
- Injuries are very serious
- Considered life threatening
- Officers will assist Medics with emergency run
- Roads in area will be closed
- Traffic Services will investigate
^dh
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 18, 2022
The child was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
COLLISION:
Lake Shore Blvd + Albert Av
- Child was transported to hospital
- Has now succumbed to their injuries
- Pronounced deceased in hospital
- Traffic Services is investigating
^dh
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 19, 2022
Toronto Paramedic Services initially told Narcity the child was male but couldn't confirm the child's age. Later, Sean Shapiro of Traffic Services confirmed to Narcity that the boy was 1 year old.
