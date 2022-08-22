2-Year-Old Was Hit By A Car Backing Into A Driveway In Ajax & Has Life-Threatening Injuries
The toddler was reportedly in a stroller at the time of the accident.
A two-year-old in Ajax is currently at the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car that was backing into its driveway.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a news release issued on Monday morning, the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) shared that the incident happened at a home on Williamson Drive East at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Police from their West Division were called down after receiving a call that a two-year-old had been hit by a car.
According to the police, the driver of the vehicle was backing up onto his driveway when the kid was struck. CityNews Toronto reports that the child was in a stroller at the time of the accident.
The toddler was then taken to a Toronto-area trauma center to be looked at for their life-threatening injuries. DRPS didn't disclose the gender of the child.
Officers with the DRPS Collision Investigation Unit went down to the scene to investigate, and the roads surrounding the area were closed off for many hours as they gathered evidence.
Anyone who saw the accident or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Ryce of the Traffic Services Branch Collision Investigation unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5255.
Anonymous tips can also be sent out to Durham Region's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online, where tipsters could receive a $2,000 cash reward.
This is the second car accident involving a toddler this month in the GTA.
On Thursday, August 18, at around 7:30 p.m., a toddler just under two years old was hit by a car in a parking lot in Etobicoke, in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Albert Avenue.
The one-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced deceased.
